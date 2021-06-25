Bitok names final Malkia Strikers squad for Tokyo Olympics

Malkia Strikers players led by captain Mercy Moim celebrate with the Daruma (regarded as a talisman of good luck in traditional Japanese culture, symbolizing perseverance, good luck and encouragement) after getting the Tokyo Olympics ticket at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on January 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

  • Bitok, who had on Monday dropped Pamela Adhiambo and Immaculate Nekesa from his squad, has left out middle blocker Violet Makuto and veteran libero Elizabeth Wanyama from the Tokyo-bound team
  • Skipper Mercy Moim, her assistant Noel Murambi, setter Jane Wacu and Edith Wisa are some of the experienced players in the team
  • Others are star opposite Sharon Chepchumba, budding middle blockers Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, as well as outside hitters Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Jepkirui

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has named his final squad of 12 for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 

