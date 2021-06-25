Bitok names final Malkia Strikers squad for Tokyo Olympics
What you need to know:
- Bitok, who had on Monday dropped Pamela Adhiambo and Immaculate Nekesa from his squad, has left out middle blocker Violet Makuto and veteran libero Elizabeth Wanyama from the Tokyo-bound team
- Skipper Mercy Moim, her assistant Noel Murambi, setter Jane Wacu and Edith Wisa are some of the experienced players in the team
- Others are star opposite Sharon Chepchumba, budding middle blockers Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, as well as outside hitters Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Jepkirui
National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has named his final squad of 12 for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Bitok, who had on Monday dropped Pamela Adhiambo and Emmaculate Nekesa from his squad, has left out middle blocker Violet Makuto and veteran libero Elizabeth Wanyama from the Tokyo-bound team.
Skipper Mercy Moim, her assistant Noel Murambi, evergreen setter Jane Wacu and Edith Wisa are some of the experienced players in the team.
Others are star opposite Sharon Chepchumba, budding middle blockers Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, as well as outside hitters Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Jepkirui.
Kenya Pipeline libero Aggripina Kundu and Kenya Prisons duo of Emmaculate Chemtai and Joy Lusenaka complete the list of 12 who will fly to Kurume on July 6 for Team Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp.
Squad
Outside hitters
Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya (KCB), Pamela Jepkirui (Kenya Prisons)
Setters
Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons)
Middle blockers
Edith Wisa (KCB), Lorine Chebet (Kenya Prisons), Gladys Ekaru (Kenya Pipeline)
Libero
Aggripina Kundu (Kenya Pipeline)
Opposites
Sharon Chepchumba (KCB), Emmaculate Chemtai (Kenya Prisons)