World-experienced Gati too good in race walk

Trust the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One Games athletics that began in Eldoret Wednesday to feature world beaters out to show they are a class above the rest.

And so it was in girls' 5,000m race walk where Margaret Gati from Cheptonon High School in Nandi County, who has represented Kenya twice in the World Junior Championships, won in dominant fashion.

She crossed the line in 24:19.0, a good 15 seconds ahead of Sera Njeri from Maela High School, Nakuru County who timed 25:34.9 while Brenda Ambai from Kamimei Secondary School settled for third place in 26:12.3.

Gati race walked for Kenya the 2021 World Junior Championships in Nairobi and 2022 event in Cali, Colombia.

She said that she was using the race as part of preparations for the Athletics Kenya national trials for the Under-18/U-20 championships set for April 7-8 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

There were other dominant displays on track as budding runners staked their claim to become future stars of Kenya.

Mercy Chepkorir and Ronald Kipkoech stormed to victory in cross country 6km junior women 8km junior men.

Chepkorir from Kalyet High School in Kericho County crossed the line in 20 min 17.0 sec, as Esther Chelangat from Endebes High School in Trans Nzoia followed in 20:28.5 and Lucy Regina from Starehe High School in Laikipia County in 20:30.0.

Kipkoech from Kalyongwet High School in Kericho County timed 23:28.9 beating Dapash Rafael from Mutarakwa Secondary School (Nakuru) who clocked 23:32.2 while Kevin Kiprop from Sinonin High School in Baringo County was third in 23:37.7.

Some 3,164 students from 14 counties are participating in the Rift Valley Region games that consist of basketball, handball, swimming, rugby 15s, athletics and hockey.

At St Mary's Mundika Secondary School in Busia County, the Western Region Games get underway with one rugby 15s match between Butula Boys High School and Vihiga Boys High School.

Denis Munyasia of Butula High School (left) tries to go past a Vihiga Boys High School player during the Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mundika High School. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

However, to the disappointment of hundreds of spectators, the duel ended in a barren draw.

On Thursday, national rugby sevens champions Koyonzo Secondary School and Kakamega High School begin their quest to be champions.

Koyonzo will face Bungoma Boys High School, while their arch-rivals Kakamega School will start against Kimobo Boys at the St Mary's Mundika High School.

Other disciplines include hockey, basketball, handball, swimming and athletics will start officially on Thursday.

Western Region Game start in Busia

Mr Quinto Omusugu, the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association, Western Region Secretary told Nation Sport it's all systems go for the tournament.