Defending champions reveal their hands in Nyanza

Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term One Games defending champions showed their hands with strong performances in their opening matches Wednesday at Kisii High School in Kisii County.

Girls’ handball defending champions Kakrao Secondary School from Migori) beat Nyamira Girls High School (Siaya) 31-24 in a Pool “A” match showing every intention of retaining the title they won last year at Asumbi Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

Coached by Denzel Mikisi, Kakrao dominated the match throughout the 60 minutes.

“We have a task to prove that we are the giants in this sport. Let our opponents prepare for a rude shock,” he warned.

Kisii County’s Ndonyo Mixed Secondary School narrowly beat Guu Mixed Secondary School (Kisumu) 17-16 in a Pool “B” encounter.

"It’s a good start with a win but my players must improve by utilising scoring opportunities if they want to lift the title,” said Ndonyo coach Geoffrey Miyogo.

Boys’ handball defending champions Manyatta High School from Homa Bay saw off Orero Boys High School also from Homa Bay 31-24 in their pool “A” opening match.

Nduru Boys High School from Kisii registered a slim 27-26 victory against last year finalists St Francis Rangara Boys’ High School from Siaya in Pool “B” encounter.

Boys’ basketball defending champions Onjiko High School from Kisumu kicked off their title defence with an 84-27 Pool “A” victory over Agoro Sare High School (Homa Bay).

Usenge High School (Siaya) cared less that Kisii High School were the hosts beating them 36-30 in a Pool “B” match.

In the girls’ handball, Barchando Girls Secondary School (Siaya) humiliated Kisii County’s St Angela Sengera Girls Secondary School 55-29 in their Pool “B” match.

In Pool “A”, Asumbi Girls High School from Homa Bay beat St Joseph Tuk Jowi Girls Secondary School from Migori 31-28.

Andingo Secondary School (Siaya) thrashed Kereri High School (Kisii) 4-1 girls’ hockey Pool B match.

Hosts Kisii High School humbled neighbouring St Paul’s Gekano Boys High School from Nyamira 32-0 in a rugby 15s Pool “B” fixture.

On Thursday, Eastern Region will begin their programme involving over 2,700 students and officials at Meru School.

Eastern Region Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Elijah Kiarie said they expected stiff competitions in rugby where powerhouse Kangaru School of Embu has been drawn against arch-rivals Miathene of Meru.

Miathene rugby 15s teams after their training session. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The reigning regional rugby 15s champions, who emerged third in the 2018 East Africa tournament, will also face Katheka Secondary (Kitui) and Makueni Boys in Pool “B”.

However, Kangaru’s dominance was put to test after they were beaten by newbies All Saints Embu High School during the Embu County final.

All Saints, who are coached by former Kangaru trainer Ben Mwenda, had in 2022 dethroned their new rivals as the regional rugby 7s champions.