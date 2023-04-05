Scouts expected as Coast action starts in earnest

Three days of entertainment are in store for Kwale County residents when the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games are held from Thursday.

Athletics, basketball, handball, hockey and rugby 15s will be held at Matuga Girls, Kwale High and Kwale Seminary grounds.

Coast sports stakeholders and club scouts are expected to attend as they look out for talented youngsters for possible signing into club careers.

“We want to see the quality of students in basketball so that we can approach their schools to allow us to sign and play for us in our county league matches,” said an official of a Mombasa-based basketball club who did not want to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press.

Action kicks off at 9am.

Mpeketoni Secondary from Lamu play Mvindeni Secondary of Kwale in the opening boys’ basketball Pool “A” match at Matuga Girl’s from 9am.

On court two, Timbila High of Taita Taveta takes on Kwale’s Shimba Hills.

Defending champions Dr Aggrey High of Taita Taveta will begin their title campaign against Kaya Tiwi High of Kwale at court one in their Pool “B” fixture with Chanagande Secondary of Kilifi facing Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy on court two

