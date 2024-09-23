Senator Mungatana files censure motion against DP Rigathi Gachagua

The political woes facing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took a different turn on Monday, with Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana filing a censure motion against the number two in command.

Mr Mungatana filed the motion with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, accusing Mr Gachagua of conducting himself in a manner that does not befit the stature of the office the DP holds.

The lawmaker has taken issue with what he terms as Mr Gachagua’s “regional focus” yet he is a member of Kenya’s presidency and should focus on and serve the entire country.

Unlike an impeachment motion that seeks to remove an office holder, debate on a censure motion involves members expressing strong opinions of disapproval against the targeted individual.

Mr Mungatana’s motion, if approved, will see lawmakers discuss his conduct in the plenary of the Senate.

“I have today September 23, 2024, filed a motion of censure against the holder of office of the Deputy President because of conduct unbecoming of that office,” Mr Mungatana said at a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

“This is a censure motion which I have filed with the office of Senate speaker. Once approved, it shall be tabled in the House, and the senators will debate the censure motion against the DP.”

He said the censure motion would strongly show disapproval with the conduct of Mr Gachagua whom he accused of behaving as if he is the deputy president of Mt Kenya region.

“We must remind him that he is the DP for Kenya and not one region. I and the people of Tana River are aggrieved in the manner the DP has been conducting himself,” Mr Mungatana said.

“What happened to the oath of office that the DP took? He is only fighting for one region. I think the Senate is the right place to censure the DP.”

He said the constitution is clear in that one cannot be a holder of national office and be a leader of a county or a region.

Mr Mungatana accused Mr Gachagua of behaving as a co-president instead of working as the principal assistant to President William Ruto.

The censure motion comes in the wake of Mr Gachagua last week painted a strained relationship with his boss.

Speaking on Citizen TV interview on Friday, September 20, Mr Gachagua said any move to remove him — which he said could only come from the President himself—could destabilise the country.

In the TV interview, Mr Gachagua opened up about a plot to impeach him even as he revealed that such a motion can only come to Parliament and can only pass upon the express approval of his boss, President Ruto.