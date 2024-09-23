Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Several university lecturers arrested in Nairobi CBD ahead of planned march to Parliament

Police officers arrest protesters along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi on September 23, 2024, during a protest by members of the University Academy Staff Union(UASU) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) over delays and nonpayment of their salaries. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil| Nation Media Group

By  HILLARY KIMUYU

Chaos on Tuesday afternoon erupted in Nairobi Central Business (CBD) after police lobbed teargas at striking lecturers.

Several members of public universities-based workers' unions, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) were arrested as they prepared to present a petition to the Parliament, CS Treasury and CS education.

A Protester runs past teargas smoke along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi on September 23, 2024 during a protest by members of the University Academy Staff Union(UASU) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) over delays and nonpayment of their full salaries.

Photo credit: Evans Habil| Nation Media Group

Also Read

The lecturers who are on strike accuse the government of failing to adhere to the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Public universities across the country were disrupted after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) began a nationwide strike on Wednesday, September 18.

In the headlines