Several university lecturers arrested in Nairobi CBD ahead of planned march to Parliament
Chaos on Tuesday afternoon erupted in Nairobi Central Business (CBD) after police lobbed teargas at striking lecturers.
Several members of public universities-based workers' unions, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) were arrested as they prepared to present a petition to the Parliament, CS Treasury and CS education.
The lecturers who are on strike accuse the government of failing to adhere to the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Public universities across the country were disrupted after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) began a nationwide strike on Wednesday, September 18.