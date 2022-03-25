Uhuru: Kenyans to use Jamhuri Sports Complex for free

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday said Kenyans will be allowed to use the Jamhuri Sports Complex in Woodley, Nairobi County for free.

The head of state said that teams and individuals seeking to use the ground will only be required to inform the management in advance for proper planning.

An aerial view of Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“This place is 100 percent free of charge. You will not be required to pay any money to use it,” said President Kenyatta during the opening ceremony for Phase One of the ultra-modern complex in Nairobi.

The President, who was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, watched football and rugby exhibition matches pitting Harambee Stars veterans against combined team of Kibera Academy and Kibera United players, and Shujaa against Lionesses.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed addresses journalists at Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The facility, which is located along the Ngong road has been under construction since August 6, 2020. It is home to three football pitches, a rugby pitch, 1.7 kilometres running track and 3.7km murram track.

Other major developments of the ground are a police post, two ablutions, food courts, changing rooms, children playing area and two picnic sites, five earth berms. The construction work cost Sh609 million.

1/4 His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened Phase One of the ultra-modern Jamhuri Sports Ground in Woodley, Nairobi City County, developed by the National Gov't through the Ministry of Sports. pic.twitter.com/1m1zoVQ1B8 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 25, 2022

President Kenyatta said that volleyball, basketball and netball pitches will be added to the facility. He urged Dagoretti and Kibera residents to protect the complex.

"We will protect this place but you as the people living around here must help us in this. Be our eyes on the ground. If anyone comes here claiming ownership of this place, let us know and we will deal with them," said President Kenyatta.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo inspect the new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kibera MP Imran Okoth thanked the president for the project. “In Kibera alone, we have about 20 teams playing in different leagues. We thank you (President Kenyatta) and your team because you have delivered" Okoth said.

"On behalf of Kibera, we promise to take good care of this place,” he said.

Kenya Lioness captain Grace Adhiambo said: “ We are very grateful for this facility. Definitely this is one of the best grounds we now have for training and playing. We promise to put this place into good use and fly the country's flag high outside there.”

Kenya Lionesses players try out the rugby pitch at new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Harambee Stars legend Josephat Amarula said: “In our times we never had such a facility so we thank you, your excellency for ensuring that we have this facility here.”

“Across the country we have seen other sports facilities coming up and as legends, we will embark on identifying talents so that our sports will be on top of the world," added the legend.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed inpsects the ablution blocks at new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group