Amina appoints Committees for Commonwealth, Africa Youth Games

The government has appointed the Steering Committee and Central Management Committee for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

The “Club” Games are due for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham while the continental youth games have been programmed tentatively from August 29 to September 9 in the Egyptian capital.

Making the appointment on Friday, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed will chair the Steering Committee where Joe Okudo, the Principal Secretary, will be her deputy.

Josephine Onunga will be the secretary to the Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee members are Josephta Mukobe, Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paul Tergat, the President of National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Athletics Kenya President, Jackson Tuwei.

Other members are Sports Kenya chairman Charles Waithaka, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) Daniel Makdwallo, Director of Sports Japson Gitonga and Chief Finance Officer in State Department for Sports Samuel Mugambi.

Also in the committee are Kenya National Paralympics Committee President Agnes Oluoch and Sports Journalists Association of Kenya secretary general Mike Okinyi.

Interestingly, the Steering Committee will not be having Chef de Mission or NOC-K secretary as members.

The Central Management Committee (CMG) for the Commonwealth Games has Josephine Onunga, who is Secretary for Administration at State Department for Sports as the chairperson.

The first deputy President NOC-K, Shadrack Maluki, will be the deputy chairperson.

Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association Secretary General John Ogolla has been appointed at the Chef de Mission for Team Kenya to the Commonwealth Games while Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri will be the Chef de Mission for team Kenya for the Africa Youth Games.

Shoaib Vayani and Walter Juma Ongeti will be Ogolla’s deputies while rugby legend Humphrey Kayange was appointed the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku and NOC-K treasurer Eliud Kariuki are members of Central Management Committee.

Susan Adhiambo will be the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary for the Africa Youth Games.