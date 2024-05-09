Junior Starlets face Ethiopia in Under-17 World Cup qualifier

Kenya's Junior Starlets Friday face Ethiopia in their 2024 Fifa Under-17 women's World Cup qualifier third round first leg match at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The match will kick off at 3 pm Kenyan time with the second leg scheduled for May 19 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The Kenyan girls, coached by Mildred Cheche, arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday night and had a feel of the pitch of Abebe Bekila on Thursday evening.

The two nations have never met before at this level.

Ethiopia are favourites having thrashed fancied South Africa 3-0 on aggregate in February.

In contrast, Kenya has not kicked a ball in this competition. They were slated to play the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second round in February, but the central African national withdrew handing Kenya a walk-over.

Winners will advance to the fourth and final round, where they will face either Djibouti or Burundi, who will also be in action on Friday for the right to represent Cecafa in the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October, in the Dominican Republic.

Sensational striker and Starlets assistant captain, Valarie Nekesa will lead Starlets’ attack alongside experienced Marion Serenge, Quinter Adhiambo and Diana Onyango.

Nekesa was the fans' favourite last year, when she scored a hat trick against Angola during an Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifying match. Kenya won 4-0, but was later eliminated from the tournament by Cameroon.

Velma Awuor, Brenda Awuor, Lorna Faith and Lindey Weey, who also play for the Under-15 national team, together with Halima Imbachi, Rebecca Odato and Susan Akoth are the options in midfield.

Captain Elizebeth Ochaka, Claire Meries, Lorine Ilavonga, Jenevieve Mithel will be relied upon in the defence. Goalkeeping duty will fall on Ephy Awuor, Scovia Awuor or Velma Auma.

Ethiopia Under-17, under the tutelage of Rawda Ali, have been honing their skills at Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia.