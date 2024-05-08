Tributes pour in for ex-Harambee Stars defender Edward Kiiza

Tributes continued pouring for departed former Kenya international defender, Edward Kiiza Wakuze.

Kiiza died on April 30, aged 68. He had been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and admitted to the ICU three days earlier after suffering a stroke.

A requiem service will be held at St Stephen Anglican Church, Jogoo Road on May 17 from 11am, followed by the burial at his Malaa home in Machakos County on May 18 according to the family.

Albert Oketch, who played alongside him at Luo-Union in the 1970s, described him as one of the most talented footballers he played with, adding that the late will forever be remembered for the lasting impact he made on the game.

“He was a hard tackler and a heading specialist,” said Oketch, a former Harambee Stars team manager.

Former Football Kenya Federation treasurer, Noordinne Taib Koor, described Kiiza as a magnificent player who assisted many as a coach. “He will forever remain a legend,” said Koor, who played for Salimbe FC in the 1970s.

Kiiza, who had Kenyan and Ugandan parentage, also suffered a mild stroke attack in July last year.

The seventh child of Serwano Wakuze and Josephine Nduta Wakuze, Kiiza attended St John Primary School in Kaloleni, Nairobi before joining Starehe Boys Centre also in Kenya's capital city.

He was first called up to Harambee Stars in 1976 and played alongside legendary James Sianga, Allan Thigo, John Nyawanga, William Chege Ouma, Nicodemus Arudhi, Steve Yongo, Daniel Anyanzwa, Jonathan Niva, Fred Siranga and Antony Mukabwa

Kiiza also featured for Kaloleni Welfare FC and Black Mamba. He was famously known as a central defender who never hesitated to push forward and score goals.

He was a popular figure in the Luo-Union FC (later renamed Re-union) squad featuring in that formidable playing unit that included the likes of Agonda Lukio, Eric Omonge, Jackson Aluko, Albert Oketch, Peter Oronge, Apollo Obota, Rishadi Shedu, Sammy Owino Kempes and Martin Ochieng Oswayo.