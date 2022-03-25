President Uhuru Kenyatta to open Jamhuri Sports Complex

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Friday afternoon expected to open for public use the Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The facility, which is located along Ngong road has been under construction since August 2020 to a tune of Sh609 million.

The facility has three football pitches, rugby pitch, 1.7 kilometres running track and 3.7km murram track.

Other developments of the ground are a police post, two ablution blocks, food courts, changing rooms, children playing area and two picnic sites, five earth berms among others.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has termed the opening of the facility as "historic".

"Today is a very historic day. My colleagues and I have worked very hard to make sure that he (President Kenyatta) achieves his vision ( the construction of Jamhuri Sports Complex)," said Amina ahead of the launch by the head-of-state.

"He wanted to make sure that the same young people who were using this space before continue to have access to it, so that is why we focused on the sports that were being played here before which is football and rugby...hopefully we can continue to develop it, probably volleyball court."

More to follow...

