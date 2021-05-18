Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

Security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo on May 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At a shooting test event on Tuesday, top Games official Yasuo Mori said the knowledge gained at such rehearsals would be used to update virus rulebooks for athletes and other participants.
  • "Throughout the test events, only a few people tested positive for the virus, and we were able to go through procedures at the airport smoothly," he said.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.