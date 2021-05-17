Poll: Over 80 percent of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer

Staff members sweep rainwater off the BMX freestyle track venue during a test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on May 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Charly Tirbbaleau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Japan has seen a smaller virus outbreak than many countries, with fewer than 11,500 deaths so far. But the government has come under pressure for a comparatively slow vaccine rollout.
  • The Kyodo poll found 85 percent of respondents considered the rollout slow, with 71.5 percent unhappy with the government's handling of the pandemic.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.