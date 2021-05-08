IOC: Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead

Chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad - Tokyo 2020 John Coates (left) listens to Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori during the joint press conference of fifth IOC Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo on December 13, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the IOC to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Games.
  • In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.

Sydney, Australia

