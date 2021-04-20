Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Other Sports

Prime

Sh100m 'green stadium' to be built in Nyamira County

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Other projects that President Kenyatta has promised to complete include Nyamaiya stadium in Nyamaiya ward of West Mugirango constituency, which will be constructed to a standard stadia and Ekerenyo sub county hospital in Nyamira North, which will be advanced to a level five facility to improve it from its sub-county status, at Sh100 million.
  • The county headquarters whose construction started in 2018 will also be completed at an approximated cost of Sh200 million.

Nyamira County is set to have a ‘green stadium,’ the first in the country.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.