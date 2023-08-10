School Games: Siblings inspiring Kwanthanze to greatness

Playing a sport with your sibling can help strengthen the family bond and friendship.

With any sibling relationship, there can sometimes be fighting or competition, but that can also become motivation to do better or be better.

Through the ups and downs of high school sports, having a sibling by your side can be a great experience.

These statements best describe sisters Sheilah and Mercyline Wabwile, who feature for volleyball queens Kwanthanze Secondary School. Sheilah, 18, is the eldest and in Form Four, while Mercyline, 16, is in Form Two.

Kwanthanze Secondary School players, coach Justine Kigware (second right) and an official pose for a photo after the team beat Soweto Academy from Nairobi Region during their volleyball match at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at Kakamega High School in Kakamega County on August 10, 2023. Kwanthanze won 3-0 (25-13, 25-13 and 25-14).







Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Interestingly, Mercyline is the tallest of the two. The siblings’ love for volleyball started in Sangalo Primary School, Bungoma County and it is where they were spotted by Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari who recruited them to join the Machakos County school.

“If you see your sibling on the pitch playing with you, it feels nice and you are motivated to work harder and give your all,” said Sheilah, who plays as a setter.

Sheilah says that unlike most siblings who are rivals on the court, theirs is a teacher-student relationship with Sheilah mentoring her young sister both on and off the court.

“I want her to excel in volleyball and that is why I worked hard to ensure that she also joins Kwanthanze which is a volleyball powerhouse,” adds Sheilah.

Sheilah did not get to play volleyball for two years when she joined Kwanthanze in 2020 as a Form One as Covid-19 saw the suspension of the school games for two years.

Probably it was fate that when the games resumed last year, Mercyline had joined Kwanthanze and the two made their debuts together, guiding Kwanthanze to their fifth national title and sixth East African title.

“When I see her next to me, I am reassured and any fears that I have disappear. She is a leader, mentor and I am lucky that she is not only my sister, but my best friend,” said Mercyline, who plays as a middle blocker.

“I am not a regular starter like my sister but any opportunity I get to play, I give my best and that helps improve my game and also confidence,” adds Mercyline, who is the last born in the family of three - two girls and a boy.

The two look up to Kwanthanze alumnus and Malkia Strikers player Sharon Chepchumba, who currently plays for Greek giants PAOK Thessaloniki.

“She (Chepchumba) is a great inspiration and the fact that she played at Kwanthanze means we can also emulate her and also one day play for the national team,” Sheilah adds.

The duo were also part of the Kwanthanze side that beat Lycee Bin Anzarane of Morocco in straight sets of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16 in the final of the African Schools Championship in Rabat in March this year.

Kwanthanze coach Justine Kigwari says he is lucky to have siblings in the team.

“They are a great asset to our side and great team players. They have bright futures and I wish them the best,” the coach said.

Justine Kigware, volleyball coach of Kwanthanze Secondary School from Eastern Region, during an interview after the team beat Soweto Academy from Nairobi region during their at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at Kakamega High School in Kakamega County on August 10, 2023. Kwanthanze won 3-0 (25-13, 25-13 and 25-14).

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The duo will line-up in Friday’s semi-final match against Mwitoti Girls Secondary School in the ongoing National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Kakamega High School.