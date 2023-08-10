School Games: Golden Boot race takes centre stage

With the Secondary Schools Term Two National Games concluding on Saturday in Kakamega, the Golden Boot race in the boys’ football competition is now a two-horse race.

Agoro Sare High School striker Churchil Ombuor and Shanderema Secondary School forward Kelly Madada are joint top with four goals.

And with both sides playing their respective semi-final matches on Friday, it will be interesting to see who will walk away with the Golden Boot.

Agoro Sare face Dagoretti High School, while Shanderema battle St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale in the last four.

Ombuor, 16, netted a hat-trick in Agoro Sare’s huge 8-0 win over Khorof-Harar from North Eastern in their final Pool “A” match at Kakamega High School on Thursday.

He was also on target in their 2-1 win over Kirangari Boys High School at Mukumu Boys High School on Tuesday.

“I’m still thirsty for goals and at the same time fighting for my school to lift the national title. I believe I would have scored many had I converted the chances we got in our first match against Karangari,” said the burly striker, who is in Form Four.

In last month’s Nyanza regional games, Ombuor scored five goals and was one of the players who was on target in their 7-6 penalty shootout win against Kisumu Day High School in the final.

“We have laboured to reach this stage and our aim is still to clinch the national title. I believe we shall make it to the final on Friday and our make it to the East African games,” said Ombuor.

Ombuor was in Omboo Primary School in Migori County and participated in the 2019 National Primary School Games held in Meru County, emerging as the best attacker. He can also play in either wing.

Agoro Sare coach Fredrick Akuku was full of praise for the youngster saying he has a bright future in football if he maintains discipline and his talent well nurtured.

“Churchill has talent and is our top striker. He has all qualities of a forward and that is why we have given him a lot of playing time. Those scouting here can see for themselves what he has done on the pitch and his dreams can be achieved if he is supported,” said Akuku.

Ombuor says his dream is to play for 20-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars. He also thanked his teammates for playing their part in his success on the pitch.

He wants to be a professional footballer after finishing school and names Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as one of the players he looks up to.

“I’m a Gor Mahia fan, I follow the club's matches and know all players. My dream is also to turn out for Harambee Stars and make a name in football,” said Ombuor.

Madada on the other hand says winning the title is more important than the top scorer's award.