School Games: Shanderema book St Anthony's in football semis

Hosts Shanderema Friends School will Friday face five-time champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale in the boys’ football semi-final of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega County.

The other semi-final will see 2019 losing finalists Dagoretti High School battle newcomers Agoro Sare High School of Nyanza Region for a place in Saturday’s final.

In the girls’ matches, holders Wiyeta Girls Secondary School renew their rivalry with Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School in a repeat of last year’s final, while the other last four encounter is also a repeat of the Western Regional final pitting Butere Girls against Madira Girls High School.

In Thursday’s last round of preliminary matches, Dagoretti stunned St Anthony’s “Solidarity Boys” 1-0 at the Mabao grounds in Kakamega High School.

Dismas Ongocho’s screamer in the first half settled the cracking contest that was watched by a huge crowd who were entertained by quality football from both sides. The win saw “Ditchez” finish top of pool “B” unbeaten with maximum nine points, with St Anthony’s second on six points.

In Pool “A”, Shanderema secured top spot with seven points after a 3-0 win over Central’s Kirangari High School. They pipped Agoro to top spot on goal difference after the latter hammered North Eastern’s Khorof-Harar Secondary School 8-0.

Goals from Francis Kalongo and Kelly Madada in the first half and a second half penalty from Maxwell Wamalwa gave the host the crucial three points.

Shanderema coach Kevin Asuba is relishing the encounter with St Anthony’s.

"Let St Anthony's come because we don't fear them," said Asuba."They have a lot of experience at this stage, but we are determined to win the title on home soil."

In rugby sevens, defending champions Koyonzo Boys High School are on course to retain their title after hitting Nairobi’s Lenana School 31-5 in the Main Cup quarter-finals. They will face Kitondo Boys High School in Thursday’s semi-final, while St Mary’s Yala battle Vihiga Boys High School in the other semi-final.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba is confident they can retain their title.

“I don’t know which team can stop us because we are in top form and our march to another title is unstoppable,” Okwemba said.