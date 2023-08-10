School Games: Shame as Njabini Girls kicked out for fielding ineligible players

Central Region football champions Njabini Girls Secondary School were Thursday disqualified from the ongoing National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega County for fielding two ineligible players.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) jury found Njabini guilty after a complaint from Coast Region’s Kombani Girls Secondary School and thus suspended from the games which will end on Saturday.

Njabin's last group match against Butere Girls High School on Thursday was therefore cancelled.

“It is true Njabini has been disqualified from the school games after Kombani laid bare their case and proved that their opponents fielded two ineligible players. The school management acknowledged that one of the players failed the 90-day rule, while another was over age having completed Form Four in 2018,” said a source from the jury who didn’t wish to be quoted as he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The source added that Kombani had presented the cases concerning seven students, but since the burden of proof was on them, they successfully managed to nail two.

However, Njabini Girls will know the duration of their ban once the KSSSA Executive Committee ratifies the decision of the jury.

“The decision on the duration of their ban will be communicated later on Thursday after the Executive committee ratifies the suspension. It can be two or three years, but it will count from November 2022 to November 2023 because that is when the current school calendar ends,” the source added.

Njabini beat Kombani 3-1 in their opening match of Group “A’ which also has Butere Girls High School and Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School School. They lost 3-1 to Dagoretti Mixed in their second clash of the group.

According to KSSSA rules, Njabini's win has been overturned and thus Kombani given three points and a score line of 2-0.

Butere will also be awarded three points and two goals, meaning they have now qualified for the semis.