School Games: St Anthony’s storm semis, Shanderema held

Favourities St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale and Dagoretti High School on Wednesday secured their semi-final slots in boys’ football on the second day of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega.

Five-time champions St Anthony’s saw off Coast Region’s Serani Secondary School 2-0 at the Kakamega High School for their second win of the competition after Tuesday’s 8-0 rout of Eastern’s Matiliku Secondary School in pool “B”.

Goals in either half of the game from skipper Amos Wanjala and Allan Kasavuli secured the points for the “Solidarity Boys”.

They are top with six points, same as Dagoretti who saw off Matiliku 2-0 at the Mukumu Boys High School grounds.

St Anthony’s face Dagoretti on Thursday in a match that will decide who tops the pool.

In Pool “A”, the “Mashemeji derby” pitting hosts Shanderema Secondary School against Nyanza’s Agoro Sare High School ended in a 1-1 draw at a packed Bukhungu Stadium.

From the shared spoils, Shanderema and Agoro Sare have garnered four points each, but the home side are top due to a superior goal difference.

Shanderema took the lead in the first half via midfielder Dismas Barasa after a mix up in Agoro Sare's defence.

The Nyanza region champions put in the best performance in the second half and levelled through Geoffrey Omondi's clinical finish which led to wild celebrations from their fans who also thronged the stadium in their numbers.

Agoro Sare coach Fredrick Akuku said: "We fought back and got the equaliser. Both teams missed chances late on, but I'm impressed with how we played in the second half.”

His opposite number Kevin Asuba bemoaned four missed chances that would have given them the win.

"This was our game and I'm disappointed we didn't win it. Those were four clear chances which would have made us win by a big margin," said Asuba.

Kirangari Secondary School bounced back from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Agoro to beat North Eastern’s Khorof-Harar Secondary School 3-2. The win revived their hopes of making it to the last four. They are third in the pool with three points.

In Thursday’s final preliminary matches, Shanderema face Kirangari, while Agoro play Khorof-Harar.

In volleyball, defending champions Kwanthanze Secondary School and Soweto Academy also made it to the last four.

African champions Kwanthanze from Eastern saw off Senior Chief Ogle Secondary School of North Eastern 3-0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-10) for their second win. Soweto, who are also in the same pool, beat Coast Region’s Vyambani Secondary School 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-14).