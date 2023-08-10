Who will blink first? School Games enter semis stage

Semi-final action takes centre stage Friday morning on the penultimate day of this year’s Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega County.

After three days of preliminary matches, the competition enters its business end as teams chase slots in Saturday's final.

Focus will definitely be at Bukhungu Stadium as hosts Shanderema Secondary School battle five-time champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale in a mouth-watering boys’ football match.

The other semi-final will see 2019 losing finalists Dagoretti High School battle newcomers Agoro Sare High School of Nyanza Region for a place in Saturday’s final.

Bukhungu has been Shanderema’s fortress backed by their “12th player”- and they will turn to them in their clash against the “Solidarity Boys”.

A bullish Shanderema coach Kevin Asuba said he doesn’t’ fear their opponents despite their lack of experience at this stage.

“We are ready and won’t be intimidated in any way because we are playing at home and also because we have belief that we can go all the way and win the title,” said Asuba.

His St Anthony’s counterpart Peter Mayoyo says they will silence the partisan crowd at Bukhungu.

“We have not played in match at the stadium since the competition started and we relish the chance to show what we can do and also enjoy the moment,” Mayoyo said.

In the girls’ category, revenge will be on the cards as Madira Girls Secondary School go head-to-head with Butere Girls High School in the “Ingoo derby”, while defending champions Wiyeta Girls High School play Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School.

Madira lost to Butere in the Western region final last month, while Wiyeta beat Dagoretti Mixed in last year’s final in Nakuru.

In volleyball, five-time champions Kwanthanze Secondary School will be wary of hosts Mwitoti Girls Secondary in their last four clash, as last year’s losing finalists Kesogon Mixed Secondary School face two-time finalists Soweto Academy.

In the boys’ matches, newcomers Andersen High School, who knocked out national champions Cheptil High School in the Rift Valley final, tackle Tumaini Secondary School, as Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School from the capital will hope to progress if they beat Namwela Secondary School from Bungoma County.

In rugby sevens, the winner between holders Koyonzo Boys High School and Kitondo Secondary School will meet either St Mary’s Yala School or Vihiga High School in Saturday’s final.

Fixtures

Semi-finals

Football

Boys

St.Antony's Kitale v Shanderema

Dagoreti v Agoro Sare

Girls

Madira v Butere

Wiyeta v Dagoreti Mixed

Volleyball

Boys

Andersen v Tumaini

Namwela v Ruthimitu

Girls

Kesogon v Soweto

Mwitoti v Kwanzante

Netball

Anderson v Oyugi Ogango

Bukokholo v Syumile

Rugby sevens

Koyonzo v Kitondo