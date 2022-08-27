School games: Shimba Hills storm football semis in Kwale

Shimba Hills Secondary School Saturday launched their title defence of the Kwale County Secondary School Games in style by winning their two preliminary matches to reach the semi-finals at Kinango Secondary School grounds in Kwale County.

Shimba Hills, who are also the defending Coast region champions, began their Pool 'A' campaign by beating Lungalunga Secondary 2-1 through goals from Zimba Majaliwa and Majaliwa Salim.

In their second match, a dominant Shimba Hills thrashed Vigurungani Secondary 3-0 with Ali Omar netting a brace and Jabir Bakari adding the other.

Shimba Hills coach Ali Marumu, who is also the coach the National Super League (NSL) side SS Assad FC, praised his boys for displaying high-quality football.

"I have high hopes of my players performing better to retain the Kwale crown. I hope we will qualify to represent our county at the Coast regional games to be held in Mombasa next week," said Marumu.

In another Pool 'A' clash, Vigurungani were outshined by Mnyanzeni 1-0 courtesy of Nyota Mwero's first half goal. Vigurungani have no chance to sail through to the last four after two losses.

In Pool 'C', Perani Secondary drew 1-1 with Kinango while in Pool 'B', Mwavumbo lost 2-1 to Kaya Tiwi.

Action between Kinango Secondary School and Shimba Hills Secondary School during their Kwale County Secondary School Games basketball match at Kinango Secondary School grounds on August 27, 2022. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

In girls' football, Mwereni beat Bofu Girls 2-1 in a Pool 'C' clash at Vigurungani Secondary ground with Mazeras Girls defeating Mwanambeyu 2-1 in a Pool 'B' match.

East African girls' basketball champions Kaya Tiwi High School got off to a flying start when they registered an easy 127-02 win over Mazeras Girls during their Pool 'B' opener at Vigurungani grounds. Kaya Tiwi are favourites to retain their county trophy.