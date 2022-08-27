School games: Champions Nairobi School, Buru Buru eliminated in Nairobi regional finals

Upsets characterised Day 2 of Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at different venues across the capital on Saturday.

Boys' hockey champions Nairobi School and national girls' basketball champions Buru Buru Girls Secondary School relinquished their titles after surprise losses in the quarter-finals.

New champions will therefore be crowned in the disciplines when the games conclude Sunday at Lenana School.

Nairobi School, who had swept all before them in the preliminaries, were eliminated by the less- fancied Highway Secondary School 1-0 in the first semi-final at Lenana School on Saturday.

Newton Waweru scored for Highway in the last minute of the match to deny Nairobi School the chance of proceeding to their second successive final.

Highway will play Jamhuri High School in the final after the latter saw off Hospital Hill High School in the second semi-final. Jamhuri defeated pre-match match favorites Hospital Hill 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out after both teams had played to a barren draw in the regulation time.

Loviance Otieno,Charles Makori and Charles Omondi sounded the boards for Jamhuri, while Alvin Ndirangu pulled one back for Hospital Hill.

An excited Highway coach James Omondi said: "We have to make it count in the final. Nairobi School locked us out at the same stage in 2019 and it’s sweet revenge. However, our eyes are now on the sole ticket to the Nationals next month in Nakuru."

In the girls' final, Ngara Girls High School will also be on a revenge mission when they play Mwiki Girls Secondary School at the same venue.

On their way to the final, Ngara defeated Pangani Girls Secondary School 2-1 in penalty shoot-out after both sides had played to a barren draw in regulation time, while Mwiki beat Starehe Girls Secondary School 1-0 in the second semi-final, with Rose Amise scoring barely six minutes into the match.

Willon Junior (left) of Nairobi School vies for the ball with Anderson Gitau of Highway Secondary school during their Nairobi region school games semi-finals match at Lenana School on August 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the first semi, Doreen Abok and Brenda Kiteki scored for Ngara.

Ngara and Mwiki have a chance to bag the regional title after reigning champions Hillcrest Secondary School gave the event a wide berth.

Ngara skipper Talia Mali said they have to make Mwiki pay after they defeated them 4-0 during the Sub-County Games early this month.

“This is our first time to reach final. We have worked hard to get here and I believe we have what it takes to represent Nairobi at the nationals," said Mali.

At Upper Hill School, holders Buru Buru's basketball reign was ended after a shock 16-5 loss to St George's Secondary School in the last eight.

Buru Buru were bidding to win a fifth straight regional title.

Buru Buru coach Julius Otieno however said he had taken his best players to the newly introduced 3×3 basketball, which his side qualified for the semis.

"It is disappointing that we won't be able to defend our title, but we still have a chance of excelling in 3x3 basketball where I have very good players," he told Sunday Nation Sport.

Boys' and girls' football champions Dagoretti High School and Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School were due to play their respective semi-final matches after emphatic wins in the quarters.

In boys' handball, defending champions Hospital Hill booked a final slot after they overwhelmed Dagorretti High School 38-10 in the first semi-final at Lenana.

Hospital Hill had taken a comfortable 22-4 lead at the breather with Dan Ngoni scoring a game high 12 goals for the winners, while Abubakar Bleshious emerged top scorer for Dagoretti with four goals.

Aquinas Boys' High School will tackle Hospital Hill Secondary School in the final after they defeated Nairobi School 29-19 in the second semi-final.

John Deng emerged top scorer with 11 goals for winners, while Bruce Karanja top scored for losers with six goals.

In the girls' event, Dagoretti Mixed remained on course to defend their regional title with a deserved 18-5 win over Mbagathi High School.