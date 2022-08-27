School games: Little-known Mogoyuet win rugby sevens title in Narok

Mogoyuet Secondary School Saturday caused a major upset when they beat favourites Emurua Dikirr 5-0 in rugby sevens final as the Narok County Secondary School Term Two ‘B’ games ended Saturday at Narok Boys High School grounds.

Mogoyuet secured a place in the regional finals after flanker Innocent Nyangau scored an unconverted try for a 5-0 scoreline.

Enroute the final, Mogoyuet defeated Ololulunga 10-5 while Emurua Dikirr saw off Kilgoris Boys 5-0 in the other semi-final encounter.

In boys’ hockey, former national champions Narok Boys went down fighting after they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Ololulunga Boys Secondary school.

Ololulunga scored the lone goal in the 60th minute through speedy winger Lovet Sanchu, who was played through by Alex Saoli.

“This win a major boost for us especially when we are preparing for Mau regional games slated for this week in Nakuru County,” said an ecstatic coach Elijah Kamwaro.

In girls’ category, reigning champions Maasai Girls Secondary School continued to stamp their authority when they beat Naarosura Secondary School 2-0 to retain the title for the third consecutive time.

Kipkoech Korir's charges opened the scoring through Patricia Meipuki in the 20th minute before Maureen Ketikai extended their lead 10 minutes later to secure a ticket in the regional finals.

In boys’ basketball, hosts Narok Boys were declared the new champions after amassing 12 points on round-robin basis.

Narok were followed by new entrant Simotwet who got nimne points while Ololulunga were in third position with three points.

Reigning champions Kilgoris Boys were placed in fourth position without a point.