School games set to resume but...only athletics

Primary and Secondary Schools students can now breathe a sigh of relief after government announced on Thursday that sporting activities at the two levels will resume on June 30 this year.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Education that was copied to all regional, county and sub county Education directors, the championship will start on June 30 at the grassroots and end on July 7 at the national level.

“The ministry of education in consultation with key stakeholders has decided that co-curricular activities resume gradually. However, due to the short academic calendar, it has been resolved that the championship will only involve athletics at all levels,” the statement read in part.

The statement directed that strict Covid-19 containment measures will be followed during the sporting events and at least one health worker from the Ministry of Health will be at the championship to advise on safety and health standards.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform all sub county, county and regional directors to start planning, organising and coordinating the championships at their specific level.”

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Secretary General David Ngugi confirmed that they had been asked to organise for the events.

He said they had convened an urgent meeting to plan for the Championship.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best sporting activities. I thank the government for allowing the resumption of the championship,” said Ngugi.

At the national level, the championship will be held at Kigari Teachers Training College (KTTC). However, events for special needs learners are planned at Machakos Teachers Training College (MTTC).

Sporting activities in schools were suspended in March 2020 after the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country.

When the games were abruptly suspended, the championships had reached the regional level.