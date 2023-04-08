School Games: Saints show no mercy for Miathene in rugby final

All Saints Embu High School were crowned the new Eastern region secondary schools rugby 15s champions after beating Miathene Boys High school 47-0 in a lop-sided final at Meru School on Saturday.

The well-conditioned lads dominated play from kick-off and had secured an emphatic 36-0 score line by half time.

All Saints fly half Josphat Karanja together with centre Brian Oyugi, winger James Thiong’o, Thomas Ombasa tormented Miathene’s defence.

After the break, the champions - who had earlier on dismissed former East Africa bronze medallists, Kangaru School 14-3 - employed superb game-management tactics.

All Saints coach Ben Mwenda, who helped the team win last year’s regional rugby 7s title, said they have set their sights on the nationals.

Kangaru took the third position after defeating Kitondo School 7-0 in an entertaining play off.

In boys’ hockey, hosts Meru School beat Katangi Secondary School 3-2 in a tense penalty flicks.

Meru's win was a sweet revenge on the regional defending champions who defeated them in similar style in last year’s final.

Samuel Mutuma, Eurique Kimathi and Victor Muchoki scored for the home team while keeper Emmanuel Mutwiri was declared the man-of-the-match after he saved three flicks.

AIC Nyayo Girls, Machakos which has never participated in past competitions in the sport beat experienced St Joseph’s Kibwezi 3-2 on post-match penalty flicks to win the girls title.

Josephine Karanja scored the decisive penalty after Ednah Mbithe and Esther Sianoi had made it 2-2, to send the players and teachers into wild celebrations.

AIC Nyayo Girls keeper Angela Akinyi saved three penalty flicks against the team which had beaten them 1-0 in the preliminaries.

Coach Samuel Mulandi said the sport was introduced in January and a team assembled.

“This is our first time to even play at the zonal level. They held hockey for the first time this year and we were unbeaten up to the county level,” he said.

In basketball, Lukenya School beat Mbooni Boys High School 75-32 in a repeat of last year’s regional finals where the former won 61-36.

Captain Abuoch Aboat and Dennis Nyasani starred in the entertaining match with Angelo Mabior scoring 20 points in the match.

Coach Jeff Mwange hailed his charges for the win, and set his eyes on reaching the semis in the national games.

“The team which made their debut at the nationals last year only replaced two players. We are looking forward to giving a good show after last year. We have beefed up the technical bench and hope to reach the semis as we build a team for the future,” said Mwange.

Clay International School are the new regional girls’ basketball queens after beating Muthetheni Girls in the final played at Kaaga Girls High School.

In handball, Mbooni Boys High School retained their regional title by beating Nduluni Secondary School 16-12 despite missing their regular coach Gerald Juma who is attending a coaching course in Hungary.

Stand-in coach Aristarchus Musili hailed shot stopper Zephania Woni and Andrew Makwa for a great performance.

Dr Charles Muli Girls improved from last year’s defeat in the regional finals, beating Munyuni Secondary School to be crowned the new handball queens.