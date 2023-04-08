School Games: New winners crowned in Nairobi region

New winners were on Saturday crowned as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at Nairobi School and St Mary's School.

Girls' basketball, hockey and rugby 15s witnessed new champions after four days of action.

Ofafa Jericho High School completed a double after winning the rugby 15s title at St Mary's School.

Ofafa put up an impressive display to beat Upper Hill School 18-0 in the final, nine months after beating the same opponents to win the Nairobi rugby sevens title.

Ofafa saw off Lenana School 15-10 in the semis as Upper Hill eliminated holders Dagoretti High School 16-8.

Ofafa coach James Kaili was pleased with the result attributing their success to hard work and good investment over the years.

"This success is a result of years of sacrifice and a good support base from many people. Hopefully this can be the start of a dominant period. The lads should savour this victory before we embark on preparations to the nationals," Kaili said.

"Upper Hill are a great side and they gave us a great game, but I think we executed our game plan well," he added.

His Upper Hill counterpart Eustace Sifuna was gracious in defeat and said they will return better next year.

"I said it from the onset that Ofafa have invested a lot in this game and the results can be seen. We just didn't get going today but we are proud of this run and the boys will learn from this," Sifuna said.

Jeff Andigo landed Ofafa'a opening try before James Ndura and Telvin Aliongo also got in on the act as Ofafa led 15-0 at the break. Steve Otieno's penalty conversion in the second half confirmed the result for the Eastlands-based school.

Girls' basketball also witnessed a new winner as Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School held on to beat Raila Educational Centre School 32-28 in the final for their maiden title. Olympic High School were dethroned after losing in the semis to Our Lady.

In the final, Stacey Akoth starred with 12 points, while Immaculate Atieno's 10 points were not enough to help Raila Educational Centre.

Nairobi School and Hillcrest recaptured their boys’ and girls’ hockey titles after triumphing in their respective final ties. The two sides had last won the regional trophies in 2019.

Hillcrest School beat last year’s winners Mwiki Secondary 2-0, while spot-on Nairobi School edged Hospital hill 3-1 in a penalty shootout. Kiana Patel and Jessie Wheeler were on the spot for Hillcrest.

After battling to a goalless first half, Patel broke the deadlock in the 36th minute from a penalty corner. Wheeler ended Mwiki’s hopes of recovering with a 56th minute field goal giving her side a 2-0 lead four minutes to the final whistle.

In handball, Hospital Hill High School and Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School retained their boys’ and girls’ titles respectively. Hospital Hill had to dig deep to secure a 19-15 win against a relentless Highway Secondary School.

Brian Barasa top scored for Hospital Hill with seven goals, while Ezra Omoit led Highway with four goals.