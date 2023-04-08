School games: St Charles Lwanga complete hockey double at the Coast

St Charles Lwanga High of Mombasa Saturday dominated hockey competition winning both the boys and girls titles during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games at Kwale High School grounds.

In the boys' final match, St Charles reclaimed the trophy they won in 2019 after beating Kwale Boys High 1-0 with the lone goal scored by Newton Mwangaza in the 43rd minute.

Moi Boys Kasigau of Taita Taveta finished third after beating Waa Boys High 1-0. Holders St George’s Secondary of Kilifi were eliminated in the group stage.

In girls' category, St Charles Lwanga registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Taita Taveta's Bura Girls High School with Clarice Achieng scoring the solitary goal in the 30th minute. Bura had won the trophy for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

Last year's champions Matuga Girls High of Kwale finished third after a 1-0 win over St Johns' Girls Kaloleni of Kilifi, the goal scored through a penalty after both teams tied 0-0 during normal time.

St Charles Lwanga coach Julius Masero was happy that both his teams have qualified for the nationals.

As expected, Dr Aggrey High retained the boys' basketball crown after edging Timbila High 69-27 during the Taita Taveta derby at Matuga Girls High School ground.

Aga Khan Academy finished third after beating Mvindeni Secondary of Kwale 49-31.

Dr Aggrey coach, Kevin Maima said he was not worried about retaining the regional trophy because they were well-prepared for the Games.

“I’m now preparing my boys to also retain the national title which we won last year for us to proceed to the East African Games,” said Maima.

In girls category, Kaya Tiwi High had an easy job, registering an overwhelming 104-17 victory over Mitangani Secondary of Kilifi in the final.

Kaya Tiwi High coach Philip Onyango praised his players saying they will go all out to defend their national crown. “I’m happy with the way my girls played in all our matches, we’re going to make sure we retain our national title,” said Onyango.

Kaya Tiwi also won the girls' handball title after beating defending champions Dungicha Secondary of Kilifi 12-5 in a thrilling final at Kwale Girls High school ground.

Mwavumbo Secondary of Kwale finished third after defeating Njoro Secondary of Taita Taveta 8-5.

Tsangatsini Secondary of Kilifi are the new boys' handball champions after defeating Miritini Secondary from Mombasa 15-11 in the final.