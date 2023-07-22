School Games: Omalla scores as Kisumu Day hit Agoro Sare

Champions Kisumu Day Secondary School on Saturday began their title defence on the front foot after narrowly seeing off Agoro Sare High School 1-0 as the Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two Games kicked off at Maranda High School in Bondo, Siaya County.

Dancun Omalla scored in the 40th minute to give the Kisumu County champions a 1-0 half time lead in a match which was a repeat of last year’s final where Kisumu Day emerged 2-0 winners.

In the second half, the champions defended their narrow lead to pick their first three points in Group "A".

Kisumu Day head coach Booker Odhiambo said they now just need a win in their remaining two games to sail through to the semis.

Odhiambo said they are not under pressure and will take their remaining games against St Mary's School, Yala and Masara Secondary School seriously.

"Our target is reaching the nationals. The journey to Kakamega has just begun and now we make sure we are on track tomorrow by sealing the ticket to the semi-final," said Odhiambo.

In the second Group "A" match, St Mary's School, Yala drew 1- 1 with Masara Secondary School at Nyamira Girls High School.

At Maranda High School, Siaya County champions Usenge Boys High School defeated Matutu PAG Secondary School from Kisii County 1-0 to begin their Group "B" matches on a high note.

The match was off to a slow start, but 20 minutes into the first half, Usenge were awarded a penalty after their key attacker Regan Odhiambo was fouled in the opposition box. Odhiambo converted the penalty and they held on for the slim win.

The other pool fixture saw Onjiko High School beat Ndonyo Secondary School 1-0.

Girls' football saw a flurry of goals at Maranda.

Gekomoni Secondary School from Nyamira Counry thrashed Jera Mixed Secondary School from Siaya County 6-0 in a lop-sided match, while champions Kobala Mixed Secondary School beat Kerongorori Mixed Secondary School by a solitary goal in their first fixture of the tournament.

In boys' volleyball, Onjiko High School beat Nyangoma Boys Secondary School 3-0, while in Pool "B", Raliew Secondary School from Siaya County beat Chulaimbo Boys High School from Kisumu County 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-12) in Pool "A".

Raliew coach George Omondi Oudia is hoping to reach the nationals.

"My boys played quite well and I have a feeling that this strong team will go places, but we are taking it a game at a time," said Omondi.

In the girls' volleyball, Nyakongo Girls High School beat Koru Girls High School 3-0 in the first Pool "A" match.

In Pool "B", Nyakach Girls High School defeated Aluor Girls High School 3-1.