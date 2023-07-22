Shanderema silence Musingu at packed Bukhungu Stadium

Football fanatics from Western Kenya on Saturday thronged Bukhungu Stadium as Shanderema Secondary School claimed the coveted football title on the final day of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

The "Eagles" of Shanderema stunned favourites Musingu Boys' High School 3-0 to secure their maiden regional title and a place in next month’s nationals at Kakamega High School.

It was sweet revenge for Shanderema, who lost 2-1 to the "Scorpions" of Musingu in the Kakamega County final.

The mammoth crowd included Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

“We have never witnessed such a crowd in this stadium even during Premier League matches,” said one of the fans at the stadium.

The "Eagles", coached by Kevin Asuba, dominated the game from the beginning and led 2-0 at the break courtesy of goals by Simon Masinza and Mark Shaban.

Musingu's efforts to save the tie in the second half were thwarted by the heroics of the Shanderema defence and goalkeeper.

They put the game to bed on 61 minutes when Dismas Barasa scored the third goal.

Coach Asuba said the victory has fulfilled his long-time dream of reaching the nationals.

"My dream has come true today. I really wanted to bring these young people to the final, but today God has made my dream come true," said Asuba.

He congratulated his charges for dominating the game and silencing favourites Musingu.

"My boys have really made me happy, they proved to be strong against Musingu from the beginning. I hope we will continue with the same spirit even during the national matches next month," added Asuba.

"I am aware that all teams participating in the national finals are well prepared but we'll handle each game differently. I assure you that we will win the national trophy," he concluded.

Musingu coach Brenden Mwinamo conceded defeat, saying that his boys were battling fatigue and gave their all.

"Shanderema is a serious and hard team to compete with. However, our defeat was due to the fatigue and injuries that my boys had since the start of this tournament. We live to fight another day," said Mwinamo.

Shanderema qualified to the final after beating Kibabii Boys High School from Bungoma County, while Musingu eliminated Lukhuna Boys High School also from Bungoma County.

In girls’ football, Butere Girls High School were crowned champions after defeating Madira Girls Secondary School from Vihiga County 1-0.

Judith Okumu, who was crowned the player of the tournament, netted the winner.

In volleyball, Namwela Secondary School and Mwitoti Secondary School emerged boys' and girls' winners respectively.