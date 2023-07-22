Serani, Kombani win Coast Region football titles

Serani Secondary School and Kombani Secondary School emerged winners of the football titles as the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games concluded at Voi Boys Secondary School grounds on Saturday.

Salim Ali was the hero of the day after scoring just three minutes top the end of extra time to hand Serani a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Shimba Hills Secondary.

The teams tied 0-0 at the end of regular time.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said the match was tough as their opponents were physical.

Serani beat Shimba 3-1 when the two teams meet in their Pool A match.

"We studied them well in the first half of the extra time and in the second half, we were able to penetrate their defence and scored the only goal. We’re going to train harder and prepare better for the national games," said Sunda.

Shimba Hills coach Alex Shikanga said it has not their lucky day. "This match was different from the one they beat us 3-1, but we were unlucky not to score and win the match in normal time," he said.

In girls' category, Kwale’s Kombani became the new Coast football champions in the absence of St John’s Girls, Kaloleni who were eliminated in the county stage, when they beat surprise package Minhaj Secondary School of Tana River County 3-1 in a thrilling final.

Kombani scored their goals through Dorcas Nelly, Salma Shadrack and Mwanajuma Juma with Minhaj replying via Zaina Haluwa.

Kombani coach Mukasa Amboko praised his girls for their commitment throughout the games and was optimistic they will keep the tempo during the nationals games.

“I’ll be working to rectify some mistakes so that we perform better in national games,” he said.

His Minhaj counterpart Moses Mulama commended his players for making history by becoming the first Tana River team to play in the final.

Mwaluphamba Secondary School of Kwale won the boys' volleyball title after edging Kilifi’s Vitengeni Secondary School 3-1.

Vyambani Secondary School of Kilifi hammered Kiranga Secondary School of Kwale 3-0 in the girls' volleyball final.

Kaya Tiwi High School of Kwale retained their netball crown after demolishing St Charles Lwanga of Mombasa 64-04.