Matiliku shock Machakos School in Eastern Region football final

Matiliku Boys' High School on Saturday stunned hosts Machakos School to win the football title as the Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games ended at Machakos School.

Matiliku won 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal and extra time.

African champions Kwanthanze Secondary School of Machakos County comfortably sailed to the nationals after thrashing Ilika Secondary School of Kitui County in straight sets of 25-9, 25-5, and 25-10.

The boys' volleyball trophy went to Tumaini Secondary School in Makueni which floored Gankanga Secondary School of Kitui 3-0.

Kitondo High School of Makueni County lifted the rugby sevens trophy after shocking former champions Kangaru Boys' High School of Embu County 24-5, while in boys' 3×3 basketball, Lukenya School of Machakos County proceeded to the nationals after beating Mbooni Boys High School of Makueni County 21-9.

Mbitini Secondary School of Kitui County won the girls' football title after beating Ikalyoni Secondary School 2-1 in a thrilling final.

In netball, Syumile Secondary School of Makueni County recaptured the title they last won in 2019 by thrashing Mwangala Secondary School of Kitui County 79-09.

Matiliku Boys eliminated Mbiruri High School of Embu County in the semis, while the hosts ousted Dakabaricha High School of Marsabit County.

"Our secret to winning is intense practice and exposure. We have kept our team playing in various leagues," Matiliku Principal Johnstone Ndivo said.

Syumile coach Joseph Makau was pleased after their netball success.

"We had brought a young team composed mainly of Form Ones to the championships. We are seeking exposure. Whereas I don't want to be over ambitious, I want to assure our fans that we shall at least get to the semifinals in the nationals championships," Makau told Nation Sport.