School Games: Boda boda riders abandon business to watch matches

There is no denying the love for sports in the Western part of the country and how passionate they are in their support for their teams.

That undying passion has been witnessed at the ongoing National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega County.

The annual championships, which began on Tuesday, have witnessed huge crowds at the various venues among them, Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega High School and Bullring.

Boda boda operators have also not been left behind, abandoning their business to catch a glimpse of home football side Shanderema Secondary School.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match between the home side and Nyanza region’s Agoro Sare High School, they filled the Bukhungu Stadium parking spaces with their motorcycles.

It was quite a scene as they started arriving as early as 8am ahead of the 10.30 kick-off. The situation was the same Tuesday during the opening game pitting Shanderema against North Eastern’s Khorof-Harar Secondary School.

Joseph Wafula, a boda boida rider, told Nation Sport he couldn’t concentrate on his job yet Shanderema were playing and the hype that had been created ahead of the match made him eager to be among the spectators.

“Boda bodas are here to stay while these games end on Saturday. I love football and staying away from business for just 90 minutes can’t cost me much. These games have been brought to us and I’m still optimistic I will make money,” said Wafula, who has been a rider in the town for the last 15 years.

Another rider, William Makokha, said the region boasts of great football talents and nothing excites them as much as watching football.

“This was a big game and I’m happy Shanderema did not lose. Most of us who are in boda boda business also love and follow football. Shanderema played well and I’m optimistic we shall win this tournament. Even in their next match, I will attend,” said Makokha.