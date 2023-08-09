Joseph Omuse: Homeless child who became St Anthony's midfield dynamo

Ten years ago, Joseph Omuse was living on the streets of Bungoma town facing an uncertain future.

Together with his friends, they did not have food or shelter and spent their nights in the subways and culverts even in the coldest of weather. They depended on handouts and garbage to reduce the pangs of hunger.

His fate would soon change when he met Pastor Yohana Wanyama who enrolled him at Sikata Roman Catholic Primary School in 2013.

It was the turning point for Omuse, who would excel in his Kenya Certificate Primary of Education (KCPE) examination in 2020 and later joined St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale.

Now in Form Three, the 17-year-old Omuse is part of the St Anthony’s football team that is taking part in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games at Kakamega High School.

“I owe a lot to my guardian who took me from the streets and gave me a second chance at life. I want to repay him by excelling well both in academics and sports,” Omuse said on Tuesday.

“Life on the streets was hard and many nights we would sleep hungry. To those who are privileged, my advice is for them to cherish and not to take it for granted,” added Omuse, who revealed he does not know his biological parents.

Pastor Wanyama, who doubles as the team’s assistant coach, said he is taking keen interest in giving street children a better life.

“This is just a calling because I have a lot of love for these children. Omuse is one of the children who have come from the streets to become a successful football player. There are several others who are emerging with various talents,” said Pastor Wanyama.

On Tuesday, Omuse was instrumental as the “Solidarity Boys” thrashed Eastern Region’s Matiliku Secondary School 8-0 in their Pool “B” opener at the Mabao grounds in Kakamega High School.

The attacking midfielder scored and also set up two goals as the Rift Valley region champions underlined their intentions of winning a sixth national title.

“We missed out on last year’s nationals and that disappointment spurred us to come back stronger and reclaim our rightful place,” Omuse said.

A second win against Serani Secondary School of Coast on Wednesday will seal their spot in the semi-finals with a match to spare.

St Anthony’s School principal Simon Masibo said the school has prioritised the culture of academics and sports.

“Those who play football are treated like any other students with no preference. In fact, it is their coach who will sternly discipline them if they are found culpable of nay offence,” said Masibo.