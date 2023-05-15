Ruto: We will improve sports infrastructure

President William Ruto has said that he will engage various stakeholders with the purpose of ensuring that sporting activities in Kenya are televised live.

At the same time, the Head of State said that he has directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to come up with a master plan on how stadiums in the country will be developed.

Addressing the media at State House in Nairobi Sunday night, Dr Ruto said that his administration will invest in sport for the growth of the sector in the country.

State-run media company Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) are among the entities the President said that his administration will work with in having Kenyan sports broadcasted live.

“…People had even stopped going to stadiums. So I’ m going to work with KBC, CA and also talk to various sponsors, so that we bring back the televising of all our sports, tournaments and leagues,” said Dr Ruto.

Currently, only a few sporting events in the country are beamed live on TV, with the latest being the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classics held Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, which was aired on NTV.

Sunday’s “Mashemeji” Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, which Ingwe won 2-1 was aired by Tanzanian broadcaster Azam TV.

The deal between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Azam TV saw all the 18 top flight clubs in the country receive Sh300,000 each.

While FKF had in September 29, 2020 signed a seven-year broadcast deal with StarTimes worth Sh 110 million annually, the Chinese company terminated the agreement on November 25, 2021.

StarTimes then said it terminated the deal after FKF poorly executed their agreement. Acknowledging that sports play a critical role in cohesion, Dr Ruto said that “we will provide additional resources, so that we create unity. Sports brings us together.”

He promised great improvement in sports infrastructure in the country.

Dr Ruto has always faced criticism after together with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, they failed to build nine stadiums, which they had promised Kenyans during campaigns.

“I have been criticised a lot that I promised (stadiums and failed to deliver). Now you can ask me about the stadiums and I will answer you because I am now in charge (of the government),” said the President.

“I have a plan and I have told Ababu to come up with a master plan. You will see a big difference and already, we are doing something about our stadiums. We are going to invest in the infrastructure and positive profiling of sports.”