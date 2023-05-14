Ruto, Raila watch as AFC wreck Gor Mahia's title charge

AFC Leopards' seven-year wait for a win against Gor Mahia ended Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 victory in a tough "Mashemeji" derby at Nyayo National Stadium.

The highly contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash was graced by President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja among other dignitaries.

President William Ruto (left), Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda walk to the pitch after the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia at Nyayo National Stadium on May 14, 2023.



After the game, President Ruto addressed both teams and gave out Sh1 million to each team. The money was received by Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno and his Leopards counterpart Eugene Mukangula.

A Victor Omune penalty and Maxwel Otieno header gifted Ingwe the sweet victory over K'Ogalo. Gor's lone goal was netted Austin Odhiambo from Dennis Ng'ang'a's corner kick.

AFC Leopards' Victor Omune celebrates his goal with Peter Thiongo against Gor Mahia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on May 14, 2023.

Leopards last beat Gor Mahia in 2016 when they won 1-0 in second leg tie of their league match.

Leopards fans thronged Nyayo in their numbers during half time after getting word that their team was leading.

The loss to Ingwe put a dent on K'Ogalo's title charge as they failed to regain top spot from Tusker, who beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 on Saturday at the same venue.

The brewers lead the log on 64 points, one more than Gor with four games to the end of the season.

A section of AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 14, 2023.

The game took time to come to life with neither side looking clinical in their opponents half in the first quarter of the contest.

While K'Ogalo were pressing through counter attacks, Leopards' midfield duo of Musa Oundo and captain Eugene Mukangula opted to hold the ball waiting for the marked Maxwell Otieno and Victor Omune to get a sniff at goal.

Gor got two consecutive corners in the 24th and 26th minutes but could not break the stalemate.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo (top) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Benson Omala during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on May 14, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.

K'Ogalo's constant attack bore fruit in the 30th minute when Leopards defender Washington Munene brought down Peter Lwasa inside the box and the referee awarded the hosts a penalty.

Omala sent his spot kick wide leaving Gor fans mute at the turn of events, as ingwe fans celebrated. The miss proved costly as AFC were awarded their own penalty in the 34th minute after Maxwell Otieno was fouled inside the box by Gor defender Sylvester Owino, and Victor Omune stepped up and calmly slotted home the penalty past custodian Gad Mathews.

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (right) is tackled by AFC Leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on May 14, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.

But it was short-lived as Gor equalised in the 38th minutes after Austin Odhiambo headed home from Dennis Ng'ang'a's corner to awaken the Green Army.

However, their joy turned into sorrow as AFC regained the lead at the stroke of halftime as Maxwel Otieno scored with a free header from Mukangula's corner.

In the second half, Leopards picked up from where they left with the partnership of Omune and Otieno troubling K'Ogalo defenders Geoffrey Ochieng' and Philemon Otieno.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems brought on winger Cliff Nyakeya for Lukwama to reinforce his attack.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (left) gives instructions to a player during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia on May 14, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.