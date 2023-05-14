Olunga misses out on Best Player award in Qatar

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is not giving up yet in his chase for the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Best Player of the Year Award.

The Al-Duhail talisman was beaten to the prestigious award by Yousef Msakni of Al Arabi.

Al Sadd star Akram Afifa is the other player, who had been nominated for the QFA Best Player of the Year Award. He had hoped to defend the award.

Having been instrumental in Al Duhail’s triumph in Ooredoo Cup and Qatar Cup, Olunga had increased his chances of winning the coveted award by clinching the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League (QSL) title with the Red Knights and the season’s golden boot.

The former Gor Mahia striker handed Al Duhail the QSL title last Monday when he scored four goals in their 5-2 rout of Al Shamal.

He topped the 2022/23 scorers chart with 22 goals, three more than runner-up Omar Al Somah of Al-Arabi.

“I want to thank Omar Al Somah (Al Arabi) and Gelson Dala (Al Wakrah) for making it a tough competition (for top scorer award) for me,” Olunga was quoted by The Peninsula, a daily English newspaper in Qatar.

“It helped me to help Al Duhail win three trophies. I also want to thank my coach Crespo (Hernan) for always believing in me to lead the team’s attack. I hope to bag a hat-trick of this award next year.”

The QFA Best Player of the Year Award winner was announced Saturday night at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Olunga clinched the Mansour Muftah Award for Top Scorer.

Other categories honoured in the gala included Best Under-23 Player, Coach of the Year, Best Referees and Medal of Achievement.

Apart from his 22 goal haul, Olunga also had three assists to his name.

Msakni scored 13 goals and provided three assists while Afif scored 10 goals and assisted four times.

Last season, Olunga clinched the QSL top scorer award with 24 goals while Afif, who bagged the Best Player of the Year Award, netted 14 goals.

Al-Duhail topped the 2022/23 QSL with 51 points from 22 matches, two points above their closest title challenger Al-Arabi.