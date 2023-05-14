President Ruto donates Sh2million to Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards

It was double celebration for AFC Leopards players after winning Sunday's Mashemeji Derby when President William Ruto donated Sh1 million to the club.

Ruto also gave a similar amount to Gor Mahia who lost the game 2-1 sat Nyayo National Stadium. This was the first time the Big Cats were beating K'Ogalo in seven years.

The Head of State graced the game alongside opposition leader Raila Odinga, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo and Nairobi County Governor Johnstone Sakaja.

Ruto and Odinga sat a few meters apart and were occasionally seen conversing with FKF President Nick Mwendwa and Namwamba.

On Saturday, Ruto and Raila also attended the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani.

After the game, the President saw off Odinga, the Gor Mahia patron, before making way inside the pitch where he briefly addressed both teams and then handed the captains Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia) and Eugene Mukangula (AFC Leopards) Sh1 million each.

“I’m happy with the kind of football which has been displayed and that shows that as a country we have a lot of talent. I know we have an issue on our infrastructure and on Wednesday, we will be officially presenting our bid to host Afcon 2027. We will invest in rehabilitating our sports facilities including this stadium because we also want to host the World Cup in 2030,” said President Ruto.

“For the good football I have watched and the fans' attendance, I’m impressed with how these two teams have impacted our football. I didn’t come empty handed and will hand each of the teams Sh1 million each,” added Dr Ruto.