Royal lead Tannahill Shield contest

Hosts Royal Nairobi Golf Club got off to a flying start on the first day of the 99th Tannahill Shield golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday, leading the title chase by four points.

The hosts beat sister club Mombasa 8-0 and Limuru 6-2 for a total of 14 points to arch-rivals Muthaiga and the Western combined team by four points.

Royal team was lifted by the pairs of Njogu Kungu and Korby Gatiramu, and the pair of former club chairman Jetinder Thethy and Abner Onsomu who won all their matches, with big crowd of spectators following the hotly contested matches.

During the match between Royal and Limuru, Kungu and Gatiramu beat Limuru’s Dennis Maara and John Kariuki 2-up, then Paul Ichangi and Paul Ngugi halved with Paul Muchangi and Joseph Kanyi. Also sharing points was Royal’s pair of Collins Too and Willy Mastament who halved with Kevin Macharia and Francis Kimani, while Jetinder Thethy and Abner Onsomu beat Jeff Macharia and Peter Kinuthia 3-2.

In the match between Royal and Mombasa, Kungu and Gatiramu beat Adel Balala and Andrew Wahome 3-2, then Paul Ichandi and Paul Ngugi posted a 1-up result against Josphat Rono and Henry Kamau.

Collins Too won 2-1

Willy Mastamet and Collins Too won 2-1 against Sammy Mulama and Charles Rob and finally Jetinder Thethy and Abner Onsomu beat William Kaguta and Gurbux Singh 4-3.

Meanwhile Muthaiga halved 4-4 with Western Kenya and beat Vet Lab Sports Club 6-2 for a total of 10 points to tie with Western who also beat Vet Lab 6-2 to also finish with 10 points.

David Ombisi and Ben Murimi won 1-up against Victor Maiyo and Kisii-based Geoffrey Karioki.

In other matches, Bhavnish Chandaria and Khushil Nathwani lost to John Kamais and John Kirubi 1-up and Neer Chandaria and Kavit Bhakoo lost 3-2 to Elly Barno and Tej Bhachu.

In the Muthaiga versus Vet Lab match, Bo Ciera and Daniel Kiragu won 5-4 against Jack Mwangi and Isaac Makokha, then Ombisi and Murimi won 1-up against Krish Beiju and Maina Iraki, while Bhavnish Chandaria and Khushil Nathwani won 3-1 against Lee Njoroge and Ebill Omollo but Neer Chandaria and Kavit Bhakoo went down 3-2 to Carl Wambasi and Steve Orinda.

Today Saturday morning, Mombasa take on Western and Karen, and Sigona will meet hosts Royal and Vet Lab from the first tee, while at the 10th tee, Muthaiga is drawn against Railway and Limuru. In the afternoon, Mombasa will battle it out with Railway and Vet Lab, while Sigona is drawn against Western and Limuru.

At the back nine, Royal takes on Railway and Western while Sigona is meeting Mombasa and Muthaiga.

This year’s event which comes after the seniors edition which was won by Muthaiga, is being sponsored once again by Jamii Telecommunications, courtesy of Joshua Chepkwony.