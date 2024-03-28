PGK unveils 18-tournament schedule for 2024 Savannah Tour season

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) has announced the eagerly awaited schedule for its 2024 Savannah Tour Season.

18 tournaments

The season, which tees off in April, will comprise 18 tournaments across three East African countries namely Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and will culminate in the highly anticipated Tour Championships, where the top 30 players in the Order of Merit ranking will vie for glory at the season-finale.

Consistent competition

PGK CEO, Robert Muthomi, revealed the comprehensive tour calendar, highlighting its objective of elevating the standards of professional golf by providing consistent competition throughout the year.

Speaking at the calendar release event, Muthomi emphasised the organisation's commitment to supporting its members in making a sustainable living from their profession.

"Our 18-event Savannah Tour Season is designed to raise the bar in professional golf and ensure our members have ample opportunities to compete and thrive," said Muthomi.

"With increased prize money and a focus on consistent competition, we aim to equip our players with the preparation they need to excel, including those who qualify for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open."

Muthomi further underscored PGK's ambition to position the Savannah Tour as the premier professional golf tour in the East African region.

He outlined plans to forge strategic partnerships with other tours to facilitate player qualification for Tour cards annually, providing access to esteemed circuits such as the Sunshine Tour, the Asian Tour, and the Challenge Tour.

Savannah Tour

The Savannah Tour promises a thrilling season of golf, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of its players while nurturing their growth on the global stage.