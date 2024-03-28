Sigona put Tannahill Shield title on the line at Royal

All is now set as Kenya’s top amateur golfers representing nine teams will be gathering at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest golf club, for the 99th edition of the annual Tannahill Shield golf tournament on Friday from 12 noon.

The nine teams battling it out this year, will be hosts Royal, Muthaiga, Karen Country Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, defending champions Sigona, Western Kenya combined, Mombasa Golf Club, Limuru Country Club and Kenya Railway Golf Club.

They will be battling it out in the three-day event which comes three days after the senior version of the Tannahill Shield which was won by Muthaiga Golf for the third year running.

Each team will be made up of 10 players each and the competition as usual, will be played in a foursomes matchplay format with all the nine teams playing against each other.

The Tannahill Shield, is hailed as the largest amateur golf competition in Kenya drawing clubs from across the country to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Each club faces off against the others in a series of matches with teams comprising four male pairs engaging in three-way foursome Matchplay over 18 holes on Friday, 36 holes on Saturday and a final 18 holes on Sunday.

Victories earn teams two points, ties garner one point and losers yield no points. The team with the highest accumulated points over the three days claims the coveted Tannahill Shield, a symbol of excellence in Kenyan Golf. The event concludes with a formal Sunday luncheon and prize giving ceremony marking the culmination of this historic competition.

Last year, Sigona put up a brave fight to claim the title on their own for the first time in the history of the event. Their best performance before the 2023 edition, was a tie with Vet Lab in 1974 and another tie with Muthaiga in 2013.

During the last round, Sigona managed to beat Karen 5-3 and Windsor 8-0 which earned them a total of 47 to win by a margin of seven points from the much-improved Mombasa who beat Western 5-3 and Limuru 7-1 to finish second on 40 points, with Western coming third on 36 points.

Sigona's team this year is made up of Akshay Chandaria, Sandeep Matharu, Alim Popat, Sam Kingori, Dinesh Vara, Ngondo Kimemia, Mitansh Thacker, Tsevi Soni, Yuvi Rajput and Ronak Malde.

“As the defending champions, we have been hard at work in our practice sessions and in order to see to it that we retain the winners title two years in a row. It's game on for us!” remarked Sigona Captain, Pratik Sanghrajk.

“As a club, we have made efforts to ensure that the course is in good shape and the team is well prepared. We are looking forward to a great competition as we seek to bring the shield back to the real home of golf,” said the Royal team captain, Willy Mastamet.

Being at home obviously Royal is expected to make use of their home course advantage to try and recapture the Shield which has eluded them for the past five years. The last time Royal won the Tannahill Shield was 2019.

This year Royal will be represented by former club chairman Jatinder Thethy, George Esuchi, Willy Mastamet, Paul Ngugi, Korby Gatiramu, Abner Onsomu, Njogu Kungu, Paul Ichangi, and newcomers Collins Too and Edwin Kinisu.

Also looking forward for a successful outing is Muthaiga which has dominated the Tannahill for a number of years until Sigona took the shield last year. They will field a strong line-up that includes players like club chairman Kavit Bhakoo, Bhavnish Chandaria, Neer Chandaria, long hitter Daniel Kiragu, Khushil Nathwani and John Gitonga among others.

Defending champions Sigona are drawn against Railway and Karen while hosts Royal takes on Mombasa and Limuru in Friday’s opening round all from the first tee while at the back nine, Muthaiga takes on Western and Vet Lab in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

This year’s event is once again being supported by Jamii Telecommunications whose Director of Strategy Cyrus Sang said;

“Its always a pleasure for us as JTL to sponsor this tournament. Having had 99 years of success, it tells a story about the dedication Royal Nairobi Golf Club has to this tournament and we want to give you the assurance that we are committed to supporting you for as long as we can.

"We want to thank you for the custom and the relationship that we have built over time. As a brand we wish the best team success,’’ said Sang during the official launch of the event at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Thursday.

Weekend golf fixtures

Royal

Friday; 99th Tannahill Shield ( Easter Tournament) Draws; Today; First Tee Pm: 12.00 Sigona Vs Railway Vs Karen; 12.08 12.08 Sigona Vs Railway Vs Karen; 12.16 Sigona Vs Railway Vs Karen; 12.24 Sigona Vs Railway Vs Karen; 12.32 Mombasa Vs Royal Vs Limuru; 12.40 Mombasa Vs Royal Vs Limuru; 12.48 Mombasa Vs Royal Vs Limuru; 12.56 Mombasa Vs Royal Vs Limuru; Tenth Tee Pm: 12.00 Muthaiga Vs Western Vs Vet; 12.08 Muthaiga Vs Western Vs Vet; 12.16 Muthaiga Vs Western Vs Vet; 12.24 ;Muthaiga Vs Western Vs Vet; Tomorrow; First Tee Am; 7.30 Mombasa Vs Western Vs Karen; 7.38 Mombasa Vs Western Vs Karen; 7.46 Mombasa Vs Western Vs Karen; 7.54 Mombasa Vs Western Vs Karen; 8.00 Sigona Vs Royal Vs Vet; 8.08 Sigona Vs Royal Vs Vet; 8.16 Sigona Vs Royal Vs Vet; 8.24 Sigona Vs Royal Vs Vet; Tenth Tee Am 7.30 Muthaiga Vs Railway Vs Limuru; 7.38muthaiga Vs Railway Vs Limuru; 7.46 Muthaiga Vs Railway Vs Limuru; 7.54 Muthaiga Vs Railway Vs Limuru; pm; First Tee Pm 12.45 Mombasa Vs Railway Vs Vet; 12.53 Mombasa Vs Railway Vs Vet; 13.01 Mombasa Vs Railway Vs Vet; 13.09 Mombasa Vs Railway Vs Vet; 13.17 Sigona Vs Western Vs Limuru 13.25 Sigona Vs Western Vs Limuru; 13.33 Sigona Vs Western Vs Limuru; 13.41 Sigona Vs Western Vs Limuru; Tenth Tee Pm 12.45 Muthaiga Vs Royal Vs Karen; 12.53 Muthaiga Vs Royal Vs Karen; 13.01 Muthaiga Vs Royal Vs Karen; 13.09 Muthaiga Vs Royal Vs Karen; Sunday; First Tee Am 7.30 Royal Vs Railway Vs Western; 7.38 Royal Vs Railway Vs Western; 7.46 Royal Vs Railway Vs Western; 7.54 Royal Vs Railway Vs Western; 8.02 Sigona Vs Mombasa Vs Muthaiga; 8.10 Sigona Vs Mombasa Vs Muthaiga; 8.18 Sigona Vs Mombasa Vs Muthaiga; 8.26 Sigona Vs Mombasa Vs Muthaiga; Tenth Tee Am 7.30 7.30 Limuru Vs Karen Vs Vet; 7.38 Limuru Vs Karen Vs Vet; 7.46 Limuru Vs Karen Vs Vet; 7.54 Limuru Vs Karen Vs Vet;

