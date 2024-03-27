Muthaiga’s Wafula beats club-mate Koina to win Caddies Golf Challenge

Muthaiga Golf Club’s handicap four Eugene Wafula overcame his club-mate John Koina in the third hole of a play-off, to clinch the Hustler Caddies Golf Challenge at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on Tuesday.

The two players, who besides being caddies at Muthaiga, also feature regularly in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, had tied on a two rounds total of 154 gross each at the close of round two, hence went for the play-off to decide the winner.

Koina, had taken an early lead with a one over par 73 in the opening round, however a road accident which resulted in a minor leg injury saw him shoot 81 in the closing round, while Wafula carded 78 and 76 to also wind up on 154.

During the play-off, the two tied in the first two holes while in the third hole (par four-ninth), Wafula drove to about 100m off the greens.

Koina, meanwhile drove out of bounds twice to surrender the title to Wafula.

“I started feeling pain on my right leg during the second round, I think probably because of the impact of the accident though I was seating at the back of the car. All the same I am happy the trophy is going to Muthaiga with my colleague Wafula,’’ said Koina.

Wafula thanked Kenya National Caddies Association Patron Engineer Kiragu Chege, who is also Limuru Member of Parliament and who sponsored the tournament which attracted players from Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

“This is a great idea having this event for the caddies most of who usually play in the national tournaments, and I want to thank Hon Kiragu Chege for the support he has given caddies through this event,’’ said Wafula who urged other corporates to join hands with Chege in order to support the caddies who lack even equipment such as clubs.

Besides the trophy, Wafula also took home Sh15,000 while Koina won Sh10,000 and the Rwandese J. Hitayezu earned Sh7,500.

Finishing third in the men’s gross category was J. Hitayezu from Rwanda, who carded a total of 155 gross. In the combined nett section, Naomi Waithera posted 125 to win ahead of Hellen Mbula on 137.

In the subsidiaries, Dominic Ndung'u and Rebecca Mbinya won the longest drive and Paul Kamau and Alice Wanjiru were the winners of the nearest to pin prizes.

During the event, Kiambu’s Stephen Ruriga holed in one at the par three-fifth hole. There were prizes for round one and two where leading in the first round among the men was Moses Kisia with gross 77, with Julia Yego taking the ladies gross on 85 gross. In round two, Paul Ndirangu carded gross 74 with Brian Saurei taking the nett on 63 nett.

The Ladies nett winner was Faith Wanjiru with a super 60 nett. This year the tournament attracted a field of 178 players.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, the Caddies Association Patron Engineer Kiragu Chege said in future the event will rotate among the other East African countries in order to encourage more citizens of those countries to play the game of golf.

“There is a good reason why we bring you together and support in this tournament. I know how important you are in golf, though your role in the game of golf sometimes is not respected and treated well. There are people who think golf is for the rich and it is my wish that we start recognising the role played by caddies in the entire development of the game of golf,’’ said Chege who opined that time has come for caddies to be involved in the leadership of the sport.

On the other hand, Chege said he will continue advocating for public golf courses so that the game of golf grows and that underprivileged players get the opportunity to enjoy golf.