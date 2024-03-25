Handicap six golfer Mburu wins NCBA tourney in Nakuru

Handicap six golfer John Mburu produced an impressive 37 points to claim the First Division title in the NCBA Bank Golf Series at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course over the weekend.

It was however a tight finish between the two single-figure handicap players, John Mburu and handicap seven Nanu Hassanali, who posted 36 points to join Mburu in the grand finale to be held later in the year.

The best scores however, were posted in the Second and Third divisions where Joseph Munene clinched the second division with a score of 42 points, while Esther Thuku in the third division carded 46 points. Taking the Ladies' title was Esther Karuga with 39 points, while Tirus Mwithiga, the NCBA Group Retail Director, emerged as the best among the NCBA staff with a score of 35 points.

Leading the juniors was Gurtej Sahota with a score of 33 points, while Hussein Hassanali and Gabriel Gathure won the nines with 21 points each. Anne Nduati and Enock Ogembo won the longest drive contest, with Christopher Makomere taking the nearest to pin contest.

At Kiambu Golf Club, former captain Geoffrey Waburi took the overall title in the ICEA LION and Gachichio Insurance Brokers Golf Day after posting an impressive score of 41.

The men’s title went to F.N. Ndegwa on 40 points, winning ahead of C.W. Mwangi on 38 after a countback with Onesmus Githinji, who had also carded 38 points. Ken Mwaura took the gross title on 83 while leading the Ladies was Jillian Mwanza on 38, winning by two points from Grace Githere on 36.

In the Subsidiary, Joseph Mwariri took the men’s prize with a score of 38, while the Sponsors' winner was Mugwe Manga with 35, with Don Mwaura taking the seniors prize with 32 points. Patriciah Ngahu took the top prize among the guests with 38 points, while the nines went to S.M. Wambu on 21 and Fred Mwangi who carded 22 points. Elvis Muigua, playing off handicap two, won the Juniors title on 31 points.

Meanwhile, caddie golfers drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania gathered at the Limuru Country Club course on Monday for the East Africa Hustler Caddy Golf Challenge.