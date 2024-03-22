Muthaiga charity tourney

The prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club course which has been the home of the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open and the permanent home of Muthaiga Open, will host a very important Charity golf tournament.

Korogocho slums

Being hosted by the Rotary Club of Nairobi East (RCNE), will be in aid of education in the Korogocho slums. The Charity event which has attracted over 100 golfers, is an annual event, and is aimed to raise the much needed funds to support impactful and sustainable education initiatives for needy students in St. John’s Primary School, located in the heart of the Korogocho slum.

Since 2016, RCNE has been steadfast in its commitment to providing four-year secondary school scholarships to identified underprivileged students from St. John's Primary School. To date, over thirty students have benefited from this program, with nine currently enrolled in various high schools. The annual cost of sponsoring these students is Sh800,000.

This year’s event proceeds from the today’s charity golf event will be directed towards modernization of ablution block at St. John’s primary school, Replacement of pit latrines with modern Asian-type toilets and urinals, Installation of handwashing stations, provision of additional water storage facilities, Education Endowment Fund, and contribution to the fund supporting school fees for identified students at St. John’s Primary School in Korogocho.

Evolving curriculum

There is also needs to upgrade the library, stocking up the library to align with the evolving curriculum, ensuring students have access to diverse educational resources.

The Rotary Club has meanwhile made an appeal for more golfers as well as corporates and philanthropic individuals to participate in the charity event at Muthaiga.

Meanwhile at Windsor Golf Hotel ans Country Club will on Sunday, March 24, 2024, host the fourth leg of the eight NCBA Nairobi Fall Local Tour Uskids junior golf tournament. A pool of promising young golfers aged five to 18 years will be competing, as they vie for Priority Status in the vibrant junior golf circuit.

With 180 players participating across 14 categories, the event promises to show-case the immense talent and dedication of junior golfers in the country. This follows the success of previous events in the local tour, where Kenyan junior golfers have consistently demonstrated their prowess. The event at Windsor serves as another testament to the growing popularity and competitiveness of junior golf in the country.

Junior Golf Foundation

“NCBA has been instrumental in supporting the Junior Golf Foundation, serving as the title sponsor for the NCBA Nairobi Fall Local Tour and continuing to champion youth development in sports. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to NCBA for their invaluable sponsorship and unwavering commitment to nurturing the talents of young athletes in Kenya,” said Junior Golf Foundation -Kenya President Regina Gachora.

Aside from securing Priority Status points which, the series also serves as the gateway to regional and global events. The tour also provides the budding golfers with invaluable opportunities to hone their skills.

James Tino Macakiage will be seeking to maintain his lead in the Boys Seven Category from the hotly charging Surya Bongu. Ivan Kimutai still maintains a comfortable lead in the Boys eight category as Paren Reel is in the Boys nine category. Mikhael Ladak and Ishaan Patel are closely contesting in the Boys 10 Category.

In the girls’ categories, Avanti Bongu maintains a comfortable lead in the Girls Eight and Under Category while the competition is stiff in the Girls 9-10 Category with the likes of Audrey Gachora, Zianna Khoda and Aria Dodhia closely contesting for the lead.

Action is also expected among the 11-18 year olds where the point differences are less. Kanana Muthomi comfortably leads in the Girls 11-12 category, Yuvraj Rajput in the Boys 13-14 Years category and Njeri Waweru in the Girls 15–18-year category. The players' outstanding performance exemplifies the determination and talent prevalent among Kenya's young golfing community.

The young golfers not only compete for personal achievement but also contribute to the vibrant tapestry of junior golf in Kenya, inspiring themselves and future generations of athletes to pursue their passion for the sport.