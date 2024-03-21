Tannahill Shield tourney set for the Royal Nairobi Golf Club

All is set for the Tannahill Shield Golf tournament at the Royal Nairobi golf club this weekend.

Prestigious amateur golf event

The tournament, which is in 99th Edition, is regarded as one of the most prestigious amateur golf events in the region.

The 11-day event, sponsored by Jamii Telecommunications, will tee off on March 23 in an event that brings together the best players across nine teams from Nairobi, Mombasa, and the Western region of Kenya.

“Unlike other events, the Tannahill Golf Tournament is played by teams instead of individuals. Amateur golfers from various clubs who are keen to showcase their golfing skills and team spirit whilst enjoying the company of other competing golfers are given a chance here,” notes Royal Nairobi’s golf captain Dr. Richard Owino.

Defending champions Sigona Golf Club

This year’s participating teams include Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Country Club, Karen Country Club, Vetlab Sports Club, Railway Golf Club, Western Kenya, Mombasa Golf Club, Limuru Country Club and defending champions Sigona Golf Club.

“As the defending champions, we have been hard at work in our practice sessions and in order to see to it that we retain the winners' title two years in a row. Its game on for us!” remarked Sigona Captain, Pratik Sanghrajka.

Seniors and Juniors competition

Aside from the main tournament which will be held from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, there will also be seniors and junior competitions.

The Senior Tannahill Tournament will be held on March 25 and 26 where the seniors from Muthaiga Golf Club will try to defend the title they have won the past two years.

The senior Tannahill is open to golfers over the age of 55 years.

There will also be a Junior Tannahill where youngsters from Muthaiga Golf Club will try to defend the title they won last year. The junior tournament will be held over two days, From April 1.

Major Arthur Tannahill