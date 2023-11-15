Snow wins Pro-Am event at Royal Nairobi

Muthaiga Golf Club based professional Greg Snow appears to be the new master of Pro-Am events.

Less than a week after his triumph in the Kiambu Golf Club Captain’s Prize pro-Am at the par 72 Kiambu golf Club course, where he walked away with Sh115,000, Snow was at it again at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Wednesday.

He edged out 12 professionals to win the 2023 Royal Nairobi Golf Club Chairman’s (Jetinder Thethy) Prize Pro-Am cum-Club-Nite, where at stake was Sh150,000 for the pros.

But unlike Kiambu where Snow shot three under par 69, the par 72 Royal course was very unforgiving. Because of the early morning rain, the course proved tough and one over par 73 was all Snow needed this time round to lead the rest of the pros home.

He however started on the wrong foot by dropping a shot at the par four-first hole, though he levelled the score soon after at the third hole with a birdie.

He however dropped a shot at the sixth, which threw him back to one over, but not for long as he was able to pick up birdie at the seventh.

He will remember the double at the 12th hole, and two single bogeys at the 14th and 15th, which definitely denied him an under par score for the day. Home pro Hesbon Kutwa and Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta followed in third and fourth places on 76 and 77 respectively.

Each of the 12 pros received Sh10,000 as appearance money, while Snow and Otuke took Sh15,000 and Sh10,000 in addition to their leading scores.

Over 200 golfers will be battling it out to wind up Thethy’s successful term of office with the main tournament on Friday and Saturday where over a dozen prizes are at stake.