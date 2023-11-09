Greg Snow melts Michael Karanga at Captain’s Prize Pro-Am

Muthaiga-based professional Greg Snow beat Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga and two other professionals by one shot to clinch the top prize of Sh115,000 in the Kiambu Golf Club Captain’s Prize Pro-Am at the par 72 Kiambu Club course on Thursday.

Crossing the back nine with only one birdie against two bogeys, Snow rolled in birdies at the 10th, 12th, 17th and 18th for three under par 69.

Despite having played 36 holes the previous day, Karanga, who teed off early in the morning, birdied the third AND fifth holes, and later on at the back nine’s 11th,12th, and later on at the 15th, though bogeys at the 13th and 17th hole in addition to one at the back nine’s sixth hole denied him victory against the pros.

He was squeezed in between pros Samuel Njoroge of Railway and Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who also shot two under par 70 to tie for the second place. Karanga and the two pros each took home Sh49,833 each.

Limuru’s James Karanja and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi tied in fifth on one under par 71. Sammy Mulama tied for eighth place with four pros on one over par 73, just a shot behind Uganda Open champion Dismas Indiza, who shot level par 72 to finish in seventh place.