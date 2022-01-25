Omanyala, Chepngétich declared the best at Soya Gala

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Olympic 1,500m Faith Chepngétich are the 2021 Sportsman and woman of the Year.

Omanyala edged out Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir and Africa and National rally champion Carl “Flash” Tundo to lift the men’s accolades during the Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Gala at the Bukhungu Stadium on Tuesday.

Chepngétich beat Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa for her maiden women’s award.

However, Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who won the Sportsman of the Year in 2018 and 2019, was awarded a Special Recognition Award for his accomplishments both on track and road.

Omanyala made history at the Tokyo Olympic Games, becoming the first Kenyan to reach the semi-finals in men’s 100m.

He equaled his 100m national record with a time of 10.01 in the first round where he finished third and reached the semi-finals. Then he would settle third in a new national record time of 10.00 on August 1 even though he failed to make the final.

Omanyala moved to Europe where he became the first Kenyan to run under 10 seconds when he won his 100m semi-final in a new national record time of 9.96 seconds at the International JOSKO Lauf Meeting on August 14 in Austria.

He would further shave off more microseconds winning the final in 9.86 seconds the same day, which was the fastest time run on Austrian soil.

Omanyala then made his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels on September 3, making him the first Kenyan to compete in 100m in the event, finishing fourth 10.02.

Omanyala went on to break the 100m African Record finishing second in 9.77 behind America Trayvon Bromell, who won in 9.76 during the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

It made Omanyala the second fastest man in the world this season behind Bromell and the eight fastest man in history.

Omanyala had early in the season set a new 100m national record when he won his semi-final race at MOC Grand Prix in 10.01 on March 3 in Nigeria to qualify for Olympic Games before winning the final in 10.05.

He would confirm his Olympic qualification when winning the national trials at the Olympic trials in 10.02 on June 17.

“This is a great honour for me to win this award. I only used to watch some of Kenya’s great athletes but It’ humbling that it’s me being watched,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala said had a great 2021 where he broke the Africa and national records.

“I don’t expect anything less than that this year,” said Omanyala. “These awards show that people appreciate what I have done.”

Chepngétich, the World 1,500m champion broke her own 1,500m national record twice this year.

Despite finishing second at the Diamond League leg of Florence, Italy behind Sifan Hassan on June 10, her time of 3:53.9 was enough to erase her previous record of 3:54.22 set when winning the world title in Doha in 2019.

A month later, Chepngétich improved the record by two seconds when she won in Monaco in 3:51.07, beating Hassan to second place on July 9.

Chepngétich, 27, would stage a successful Olympic 1,500m title defence at the Tokyo Summer Games on August 6, winning in an Olympic Record time of 3:53.11 to beat Laura Muir and Hassan, who got silver and bronze respectively.

Chepngétich then claimed her second 1,500m Diamond League Trophy clocking 3:58.33 to win in Zurich on September 9 before wrapping up her season with successful defence of her 1,500m title at the Kip Keino Classic.

“I am delighted and I actually lack the words to express myself, “ said Chepng’étich.

“This is the first time I am winning this award, having won the most promising girl award in 2012.”

Chepngétich said the award will inspire and motivate her to perform better in future events.

World Under-20 3,000m champion Teresia Gateri won the Most Promising-Girl award, while World Under-20 race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi claimed the Most Promising-Boy award.

WINNERS

Sportsman of the Year

Ferdinand Omanyala

Sportswoman of the Year

Faith Chepng’etich

Sportsman Living with a Disability

Simon Kibai

Sportswoman Living with a Disability

Nancy Chelangat

Sports Team of Year-Men

Kenya Sevens Shujaa

Sports Team of the Year-women

Vihiga Queens

Coach of the Year

Charles Okere

Most Promising-Girl

Teresia Muthoni

Most Promising-Boy

Heristone Wanyonyi

Hall of Fame