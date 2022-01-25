Omanyala, Chepngétich declared the best at Soya Gala

Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala (second left) receives his Soya Sports Man of the Year Award during the gala at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on January 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Chepngétich, 27, would stage a successful Olympic 1,500m title defence at the Tokyo Summer Games on August 6, winning in an Olympic Record time of 3:53.11 to beat Laura Muir and Hassan, who got silver and bronze respectively.
  • Chepngétich then claimed her second 1,500m Diamond League Trophy clocking 3:58.33 to win in Zurich on September 9 before wrapping up her season with successful defence of her 1,500m title at the Kip Keino Classic.

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Olympic 1,500m Faith Chepngétich are the 2021 Sportsman and woman of the Year.

