NOC-K elections due next month

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections shall now be held on Tuesday, November 16.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said the initial November 12 date was changed owing to “a scheduled IOC session on the same date, where some members of the NOC-K Executive Board including the president are expected to attend at the IOC headquarters.”

Paul Tergat, a former world marathon record holder and two-time Olympic 10,000 metres silver medalist, will defend his seat as will the other incumbents.

Although it remains unclear who the challengers are, Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo has declared his interest in the seat of secretary general while Kenya Volleyball Federation official Moses Mbuthia is keen on challenging incumbent Anthony Kariuki for the treasurer’s position.

“The road towards elections started in August 2021, after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics,” Mutuku’s statement said.

“Since then, the Executive Board of NOC-K has held consultative meetings with affiliates, and the Electoral Board selected during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

“A timeline of activities preceding the elections in line with the constitutional requirements was ratified by the members.

“In compliance with the Sports Act, pursuant to the Sports Registrar Regulations 2016 Part VI – Elections, a formal notice of elections has been given to the Sports Registrar, with members due to receive the 21 days’ notice according to the regulations.”

Mutuku also noted that the NOC-K Executive Board had established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly-elected office bearers “to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial.”

The 13 positions in the Executive Board that are up for grabs on November 16 are: President, First Deputy President, Second Deputy President, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, Male athlete representative, Female athlete representative, Woman representative and three committee members.

“The elections cycle of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad,” Mutuku explained.