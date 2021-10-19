NOC-K elections due next month

From left: National Olympics Committee of Kenya officials from left: Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, President Paul Tergat, Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni unveil proposed OlympiAfrica Centre Model during NOC-K's Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on October 1, 2021 at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Paul Tergat, a former world marathon record holder and two-time Olympic 10,000 metres silver medalist, will defend his seat as will the other incumbents
  • Although it remains unclear who the challengers are, Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo has declared his interest in the seat of secretary general while Kenya Volleyball Federation official Moses Mbuthia is keen on challenging incumbent Anthony Kariuki for the treasurer’s position
  • Mutuku also noted that the NOC-K Executive Board had established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly-elected office bearers “to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial”

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections shall now be held on Tuesday, November 16.

