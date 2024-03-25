Ngige qualifies for GLobal eLigue1 Tour Finals

Highly rated gamer Eric “Demon” Ngige will for the second year running represent Kenya at the GLobal eLigue1 Tour Finals in Paris.

Ngige clinched the sole ticket to the global stage of this year's competition planned for April 18 to 21 after successfully retaining his eLigue 1 Tour Kenya title at the weekend at Zetech University.

He floored Joash “Jojo” Agutu 2-0 in the final.

On his way to the final, Ngige beat 2022 champion Luony “Fox” Teat 6-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals after edging out Ray Thomas from Nakuru 7-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals stage.

“I am happy to retain my title. I worked very hard for this and I believe my experience also counted,” said an elated Ngige.

“There is no time to celebrate, after today I am going back to train harder than before because Paris is a great challenge. I promise my fans that I shall do better than last year.”

He finished seventh in the 2023 GLobal eLigue1 Tour Finals, which was also held in Paris.

This year’s eLigue1 Tour Kenya attracted a total of 636 players, with Nairobi having 486, Nakuru 94, and Mombasa 56.

Last year’s competition attracted 264 participants.

Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi congratulated the players and promised to expand the competition to more cities.

“We have witnessed some great esports action which highlights the talent we have in this nation. I congratulate all the 636 players who dared to participate and of course big congratulations to Eric Demon for winning the title," said Lusigi.

“We are happy that this year we expanded the tournament to Nakuru and Mombasa cities and we promise that next year it shall go to more cities as well.”